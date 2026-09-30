Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 4

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked before Week 4 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too. (Note: Once again my commentary will be a little more brief this week, as I have a flight to catch back to Philly.)

The Eagles failed their first real test of 2026 in a fashion that suggested they didn’t even take time to study. Jalen Hurts struggled for most of the night, Philadelphia wasted a promising, Saquon Barkley-heavy drive by throwing an interception in the end zone, and the defense surrendered 375 yards to a Case Keenum-led offense. The Eagles’ offensive evolution under Sean Mannion hasn’t yet taken hold (Hurts didn’t help with that much on Monday night), and right now, I’m not exactly sure how to feel about this team. Philly should be good, but through three weeks, it has logged two narrow wins over teams it's expected to beat, and lost a lopsided game on the road. Not great, Nick (Sirianni)!

#JimmySays: I'm kinda shocked they "only" allowed 375 yards. Felt worse than that.

Fantasy surprise: WR Dontayvion Wicks Wicks has the second-most receptions (nine) and receiving yards (179) on the team behind DeVonta Smith. He is currently the WR30 in fantasy. There was some thought heading into the summer that rookie Makai Lemon could ascend to the No. 2 role, but injuries left him on the sideline for most of camp. In the meantime, Wicks and QB Jalen Hurts have developed a comfort level with one another, particularly in high-leverage moments.

#JimmySays: The Eagles are very clearly not a top quarter of the league team right now.

Monday night was a reminder that this offense is a major work in progress, a reality that was largely glossed over amid a 2-0 start. Sunday's visit from the Rams could provide an even harsher reality check.

#JimmySays: "Glossed over" how? And by whom? This is arguably the most scrutinized team in the NFL, in a city that picks apart every tiny weakness possible. What are you talking about, dude?

The Eagles' 2-0 start was shaky. They barely squeezed out wins over the Commanders and Titans. Philadelphia might have been exposed on Monday night. Its offense was dreadful, barely scoring seven points. Jalen Hurts was poor, and was completely outplayed by Bears 38-year-old third-stringer Case Keenum. Hurts did not look comfortable, and hasn't in the Eagles' new scheme for much of the season. The defense, which had been good but not great during the 2-0 start, was shredded by the aforementioned Keenum, who hadn't taken an NFL regular-season snap since 2023. The Eagles will probably be a good team. They're also pretty close to being 0-3 to start this season. There is a lot that needs to be fixed for the Eagles to get anywhere near an elite level.

#JimmySays: Lol what? Hurts didn't have a good game Monday night, but overall he has been a bright spot for the Eagles this season.

Also, the defense has not been "good" this season, even in the first two games, especially relative to expectations.

Also also, I'd be curious to have the notion that the Commanders almost beat the Eagles unpacked a bit.

QB confidence: Not as high as they always say Most Eagles fans will defend Jalen Hurts vehemently — at least to outsiders. In private, there must be doubts. Hurts couldn’t get anything going Monday night against a Bears defense that gave up 361 yards to Bryce Young just two weeks ago. He finished 16-of-25 for 153 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, and he’s now 27th in the league in EPA per dropback (minus-0.03). Still, Monday was just his second loss in his last seven starts.

#JimmySays: "In private there must be doubts," lol. (Picturing an Eagles fan parading around in some kind of Hurtsmobile, and then going home, wiping off their green makeup and gazing into the mirror introspectively.)

That was an embarrassing loss to the Bears Monday night. Now they face a tough test against the Rams at home this week.

#JimmySays: CBS with the 🔥 analysis, as always.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 10.0 Week 2: 10.2 📉 Week 3: 9.5 📈 Week 4: 13.3 📉

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