Eagles-Rams Week 4 odds preview: The Birds have no break after Monday's wakeup call

It was a bad week for the Eagles and Rams.

L.A. lost to the Broncos on a suspect pass interference call, and the Eagles got embarrassed the next night by the Bears in prime time.

There was a difference, though.

The Rams looked competitive against a competitive Denver team, which had its starting quarterback Bo Nix.

The Eagles hardly even looked functional, getting carved up by Case Keenum, Chicago's 38-year-old third-stringer.

So yeah, while the "Dream Team" Rams aren't in the best stretch to start the season, their Sunday night loss hardly compares to what happened to the Eagles, which leads LA to be the favorites this Sunday coming back to Philly – by around a field goal.

Here's a rundown of the spread, money lines, and over/under points total for Week 4 at Lincoln Financial Field across several books:

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings LAR -3 LAR -162

PHI +136 43.5 FanDuel LAR -3 LAR -156

PHI +132 43.5 BetRivers LAR -3 LAR -165

PHI +135 43.5 BetMGM LAR -3 LAR -165

PHI +138 43.5 Caesars LAR -3 LAR -159

PHI +134 43.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Sep. 29

The Eagles have had the Rams' number going back to 2024, but it has to be noted that last season when the two faced one another, the game was decided on a last-second miracle of a field goal block by Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter at the line, for what would've been the winning kick for L.A.

A key Eagles win early last season came down to the difference of the ball not traveling a half-inch higher, and, in all fairness, some insane verticals by two of the larger players on the team.

But the Eagles can't be counting on luck like that this time around.

The Rams, even though they're 1-2, are arguably more talented than they were last season, still have Sean McVay's sharp coaching, and came into 2026 with Super Bowl-or-bust level expectations.

The Eagles have the same aspirations, too, but those just took a huge hit when the Bears, without starter Caleb Williams and even their backup Tyson Bagent, still trounced them 27-7.

The Birds couldn't cover, couldn't get to the quarterback, and on offense, Jalen Hurts couldn't save them this time.

It was a wakeup call, that they're going to have to do something about fast.

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