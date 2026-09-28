Eagles-Bears Week 3 report card: This time, the pass defense flunks, and the offense also imploded

The Eagles squandered a golden opportunity to stay unbeaten and pull out a gutsy road win against a legit Chicago Bears team that was the underdog because it not only didn't have its starting quarterback, but also its top backup.

But the Eagles' defense, which got steamrolled by the Bears at the Linc last year on Black Friday, had a relapse. This time, though, it was their pass defense that did them in – along with two really bad interceptions – as they fell badly at Soldier Field on Monday night before a prime time audience.

Bears third-stringer Case Keenum – a 38-year-old journeyman who hadn't started in about three years – tossed two touchdowns, the second of which was to a wide-open Kalif Raymond for 41 yards that put the Bears up 20-7. Jalen Hurts then threw a rare ugly pick in the fourth quarter that gave the Bears a short field and helped them punch in another touchdown, with Keenum sneaking in for the dagger.

The Eagles (2-1) will be haunted by this game and by the Bears (2-1) for a while, and especially if they meet again in the postseason.

Here's our report card for the Eagles:

Offense: D

The Eagles actually moved the ball well in the first half, on the ground finally and in the air, and Hurts returned from a brief stint in the medical tent to lead the Eagles down the field and into the end zone. He looked in control and the Eagles went into the half down just 10-7, but with momentum. But that was a costly stint in the medical tent for concussion eval, as Andy Dalton had to come in and was picked off in the end zone.

Any momentum Hurts gave the Eagles going into the second half got sucked away by the reappearance of a lethargic run game and a really bad throw by Hurts right to Bears LB T.J. Edwards that became the turning point, as the Bears converted the turnover into a touchdown and 20-point lead.

Passing offense

Almost all of the passes thrown in the first half were on target and precise – except that one from Dalton on 3rd-and-goal at the 1. Hurts continued to be in command of the new offense before the break, never more evident than the final 1:52 when he led the offense 66 yards to pay dirt helped by a brilliant 30-yard sideline strike to DeVonta Smith.

Then came the second half, and woah, what a difference. Hurts nearly threw a layup interception to Edwards on the opening drive, then completed the job at the end of the quarter. But the bigger issue was the lack of a run game, as the Bears were very loose in the first half but found answers in the second. This time, the Eagles couldn't thrive in second- and third-and-long. Oh, and their screen game still stinks, too.

Rushing offense

Finally, a sign of life for Saquon Barkley and the run game. Barkley would've had almost 100 yards in the first half alone if not for a Tyler Steen hold on a 19-yard run that actually didn't factor into Barkley's gain. The goal line run game wasn't great, as Barkley got stuffed twice before the Dalton pick, but hey, baby steps. All hope was lost after halftime, as Barkley ran four times for nine yards. Tank Bigsby got shelved early after fumbling deep in Eagles territory on a dump-off.

Defense: F

Somehow, the Eagles made Keenum, only starting because backup Tyson Bagent had sustained a concussion in relief of Caleb Williams, look like Joe Montana. Keenum carved up Vic Fangio's defense, which did a way better job against the run than last year's Black Friday disaster but this time suffered a new nightmare – an aging quarterback who had full command of Ben Johnson's offense.

Passing defense

If not for two major PBUs by Quinyon Mitchell, including on 4th-and-goal, and what appeared like a game-saving tackle from Michael Carter II to prevent a Colston Loveland TD, this group would have flunked. Otherwise, they were very loose in coverage, fooled by Bears motion concepts, and added insult with bad penalties.

Riq Woolen got hit with illegal contact twice and Moro Ojomo, who narrowly avoided a false start in the first half, got suckered by the cadence on 4th-and-2 on the TD drive that put the Bears up by 20. Jonathan Greenard made his Eagles debut, but the pass rush was either neutralized by Keenum's quick passing game or just didn't get home enough.

Rushing defense

They didn't get bulldozed for 281 yards again, and actually did a very good job against the run for most of the game, but got worn down in the fourth. But outside of one awful play on the Bears' opening drive on a play that was technically a pass, the run defense wasn't that bad. But that one play really was ugly:

LUTHER BURDEN III TOUCHDOWN ON THE OPENING DRIVE!@PHIvsCHI on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/nIcigJhv1e — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2026

Special teams: B

It was fine. Braden Mann had one iffy punt but overall was OK, and Jake Elliott made his lone PAT. The return games weren't weapons but didn't hurt them either.

Coaching: D

Should Nick Sirianni have called timeout before the Dalton pick to settle his team and check if Hurt was out of the medical tent? There's a strong argument for that. Even if Hurts wasn't ready, it would've given OC Sean Mannion some time to think about his best play on 3rd-and-goal with his backup QB in the game.

Sirianni also was surprisingly conservative in the third quarter on a longer 4th-and-1 near midfield, trying to draw the Bears offside instead of letting Hurts and the offense run the Tush Push.

Mannion and his staff had some decent run designs in the first half, but Mannion's play call on Dalton's pass left a lot to be desired, then went back to the failed screen well in the second half that put the Eagles behind the sticks. They really need to stop those screens.

Fangio stayed in nickel most of the game and wasn't gashed by the run, but his blitz and pressure packages simply didn't work and he didn't adjust his crew well enough to Ben Johnson's quick pass recipe for Keenum.

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