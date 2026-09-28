Eagles Week 3 stock watch: Quinyon Mitchell makes a few plays, everyone else looks bad in Bears loss

The Eagles were outplayed by a better team in Week 3 — a team with a 38-year-old third-string quarterback who looked like a Pro Bowler.

After two close call wins over lesser opponents to start the year, it might be time to reclassify the Eagles this season. They might not, at least here at the end of September, belong with the likes of the Super Bowl contenders. They definitely don't belong with the Bears, who were not the least bit intimidated by Philly's star-studded defense in a 27-7 win in Chicago Monday night.

As we do every week, here's a look at something to feel good about, and something to be worried about as the Birds fell to 2-1 with the Rams ahead on a short week.

Stock up: Quinyon Mitchell, the All-Pro 📈

The Eagles made this section hard in this one. Early on, Saquon Barkley looked fantastic, averaging more than six yards per carry on his first 12 run attempts. But the offense hit a wall in the second half, as did his production.

The defense isn't creating turnovers or sacks, and the offense isn't creating points.

None of that is the fault of ace cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who had a breakout game.

An absolutely clutch Mitchell stop came on what seemed like a crazy early game fourth-down attempt inside the 5-yardline. With the Bears up seven already, Mitchell got in the way:

Q said NOPE ❌ pic.twitter.com/BkqcSasoEr — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 29, 2026

Unlike other ballhawk cornerbacks, Mitchell's instincts seem to be breaking up the play first. Had he gone for the interception there he actually might have had one (the Eagles have none this year), and a 99 yard touchdown to boot.

The veteran made another stop on a key third down later in the first half, again batting the pass down instead of making an attempt at the ball.

Mitchell added two tackles for loss, one of them on a screen pass in the third quarter that forced a punt. In total he had seven tackles.

Even with Mitchell's solid play, the secondary was ripped apart, as Case Keenum went 24-for-34 for 247 yards.