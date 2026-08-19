More Sports:

August 19, 2026

Fantasy football: A look at every NFL team's starting WRs for 2026 (with targets from last year)

Looking at depth chart placement and last year's performance can help you draft good receivers.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
EaglesTrainingCamp-2026-DeVonta-Smith Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a catch during training camp at the Jefferson Health Training Complex on July 29, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

If you want to be savvy and creative when drafting wide receivers this year for your fantasy team, one really easy-to-use resource is to look at a team's depth chart.

We've combined the current top three wide receivers for each NFL team below heading into the 2026 regular season. The roster placements below are accurate as of August 19.

Another resource is to look at how much each wideout gets targeted. We've got you covered there, too. 

Each of the players below has his 2025 target share in parenthesis next to his name. While that's not a predictor of future results — many players are on new teams, have new quarterbacks or coaches — it does help to put players into better context. Rookies are italicized as well.

Remember, these can change. Rookies, for example, quite often get better as a season goes on. And injuries almost always happen and often shake up wide receiver rooms. Still, it's a good chart to keep bookmarked ahead of your drafts later this summer.

TeamWR1WR2Slot
CardinalsMarvin Harrison Jr. (73)Michael Wilson (126)
Kendrick Bourne (53)
FalconsDrake London (112)
Jahan Dotson (36)Olamide Zaccheaus (65)
RavensZay Flowers (118)Rashod Bateman (38)Ja'Kobe Lane (R)
BillsDJ Moore (85)Khalil Shakir (95)Keon Coleman (59)
PanthersTet McMillan (122)Jalen Coker (43)
Xavier Legette (64)
BearsRome Odunze (90)Luther Burden (60)Kalif Raymond (30)
BengalsJa'Marr Chase (185)Tee Higgins (98)Andrei Iosivas (58)
BrownsJerry Jeudy (106)KC Conception (R)Denzel Boston (R)
CowboysCeeDee Lamb (117)
George Pickens (137)Ryan Flournoy (56)
BroncosCourtland Sutton (124)
Jaylen Waddle (100)Troy Franklin (104)
LionsAmon-Ra St. Brown (172)Jameson Williams (102)
Isaac TeSlaa (27)
PackersChristian Watson (55)Jayden Reed (22)Matthew Golden (44)
TexansNico Collins (120)Xavier Hutchinson (57)Tank Dell
ColtsAlec Pierce (84)
Josh Downs (88)Keenan Allen (122)
JaguarsBrian Thomas Jr. (91)Parker Washington (95)Jakobi Meyers (110)
ChiefsRashee Rice (78)Xavier Worthy (73)Tyquan Thornton (37)
ChargersLadd McConkey  (106)Quentin Johnson (85)Tre Harris (43)
RamsPuka Nacua (166)DaVante Adams (114)Jordan Whittington (25)
DolphinsMalik Washington (65)Jalen Tolbert (34)Caleb Douglas (R)
VikingsJustin Jefferson (141)Jordan Addison (79)
Jauan Jennings (90)
PatriotsA.J. Brown (121)Romeo Doubs (85)DeMario Douglas (46)
SaintsChris Olave (156)
Jordyn Tyson (R)
DeVaughn Vele (39)
GiantsMalik Nabers (35)Darius Slayton (63)Calvin Austin III (55)
JetsGarrett Wilson (59)Adonai Mitchell (74)Omar Cooper Jr. (R)
RaidersTre Tucker (92)Jalen Nailor (53)Malik Benson (R)
EaglesDeVonta Smith (113)Dontayvion Wicks (46)
Makai Lemon (R)
SteelersDK Metcalf (99)
Michael Pittman Jr. (111)Roman Wilson (21)
49ersMike Evans (61)Deebo Samuel (99)Christian Kirk (52)
SeahawksJaxon Smith-Njigba (163)Rashid Shaheed (92)Cooper Kupp (70)
BuccaneersEmeka Egbuka (127)Chris Godwin (51)Jalen McMillan (15)
TitansCarnell Tate (R)Wan'Dale Robinson (140)Calvin Ridley (36)
WashingtonTerry McLaurin (60)Stefon Diggs (102)Luke McCaffrey (15)

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia DeVonta Smith Makai Lemon Dontayvion Wicks

Featured

Limited Visit NJ - Twisted Dunes Golf Club

7 secret getaways in NJ
Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Off-duty police officer fatally shot in Southwest Philly

Philly police shooting

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Health News

Prescription drug prices dropped by their biggest margin since 1963. Here's what that may mean for your wallet

Prescription Drug Prices

Shopping

Middle Child is selling its own 'Juicy' apparel for BLT season

Juicy Middle Child

Jobs

Your next job could be at PHL

Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Mike Gansey talks Jaylen Brown trade and LeBron James signing amid transformational summer

Gansey 8.7.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved