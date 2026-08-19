Fantasy football: A look at every NFL team's starting WRs for 2026 (with targets from last year)

If you want to be savvy and creative when drafting wide receivers this year for your fantasy team, one really easy-to-use resource is to look at a team's depth chart.

We've combined the current top three wide receivers for each NFL team below heading into the 2026 regular season. The roster placements below are accurate as of August 19.

Another resource is to look at how much each wideout gets targeted. We've got you covered there, too.

Each of the players below has his 2025 target share in parenthesis next to his name. While that's not a predictor of future results — many players are on new teams, have new quarterbacks or coaches — it does help to put players into better context. Rookies are italicized as well.

Remember, these can change. Rookies, for example, quite often get better as a season goes on. And injuries almost always happen and often shake up wide receiver rooms. Still, it's a good chart to keep bookmarked ahead of your drafts later this summer.