Fantasy football: A look at every NFL team's starting WRs for 2026 (with targets from last year)

August 19, 2026
If you want to be savvy and creative when drafting wide receivers this year for your fantasy team, one really easy-to-use resource is to look at a team's depth chart.
We've combined the current top three wide receivers for each NFL team below heading into the 2026 regular season. The roster placements below are accurate as of August 19.
Another resource is to look at how much each wideout gets targeted. We've got you covered there, too.
Each of the players below has his 2025 target share in parenthesis next to his name. While that's not a predictor of future results — many players are on new teams, have new quarterbacks or coaches — it does help to put players into better context. Rookies are italicized as well.
Remember, these can change. Rookies, for example, quite often get better as a season goes on. And injuries almost always happen and often shake up wide receiver rooms. Still, it's a good chart to keep bookmarked ahead of your drafts later this summer.
|Team
|WR1
|WR2
|Slot
|Cardinals
|Marvin Harrison Jr. (73)
|Michael Wilson (126)
|Kendrick Bourne (53)
|Falcons
|Drake London (112)
|Jahan Dotson (36)
|Olamide Zaccheaus (65)
|Ravens
|Zay Flowers (118)
|Rashod Bateman (38)
|Ja'Kobe Lane (R)
|Bills
|DJ Moore (85)
|Khalil Shakir (95)
|Keon Coleman (59)
|Panthers
|Tet McMillan (122)
|Jalen Coker (43)
|Xavier Legette (64)
|Bears
|Rome Odunze (90)
|Luther Burden (60)
|Kalif Raymond (30)
|Bengals
|Ja'Marr Chase (185)
|Tee Higgins (98)
|Andrei Iosivas (58)
|Browns
|Jerry Jeudy (106)
|KC Conception (R)
|Denzel Boston (R)
|Cowboys
|CeeDee Lamb (117)
|George Pickens (137)
|Ryan Flournoy (56)
|Broncos
|Courtland Sutton (124)
|Jaylen Waddle (100)
|Troy Franklin (104)
|Lions
|Amon-Ra St. Brown (172)
|Jameson Williams (102)
|Isaac TeSlaa (27)
|Packers
|Christian Watson (55)
|Jayden Reed (22)
|Matthew Golden (44)
|Texans
|Nico Collins (120)
|Xavier Hutchinson (57)
|Tank Dell
|Colts
|Alec Pierce (84)
|Josh Downs (88)
|Keenan Allen (122)
|Jaguars
|Brian Thomas Jr. (91)
|Parker Washington (95)
|Jakobi Meyers (110)
|Chiefs
|Rashee Rice (78)
|Xavier Worthy (73)
|Tyquan Thornton (37)
|Chargers
|Ladd McConkey (106)
|Quentin Johnson (85)
|Tre Harris (43)
|Rams
|Puka Nacua (166)
|DaVante Adams (114)
|Jordan Whittington (25)
|Dolphins
|Malik Washington (65)
|Jalen Tolbert (34)
|Caleb Douglas (R)
|Vikings
|Justin Jefferson (141)
|Jordan Addison (79)
|Jauan Jennings (90)
|Patriots
|A.J. Brown (121)
|Romeo Doubs (85)
|DeMario Douglas (46)
|Saints
|Chris Olave (156)
|Jordyn Tyson (R)
|DeVaughn Vele (39)
|Giants
|Malik Nabers (35)
|Darius Slayton (63)
|Calvin Austin III (55)
|Jets
|Garrett Wilson (59)
|Adonai Mitchell (74)
|Omar Cooper Jr. (R)
|Raiders
|Tre Tucker (92)
|Jalen Nailor (53)
|Malik Benson (R)
|Eagles
|DeVonta Smith (113)
|Dontayvion Wicks (46)
|Makai Lemon (R)
|Steelers
|DK Metcalf (99)
|Michael Pittman Jr. (111)
|Roman Wilson (21)
|49ers
|Mike Evans (61)
|Deebo Samuel (99)
|Christian Kirk (52)
|Seahawks
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba (163)
|Rashid Shaheed (92)
|Cooper Kupp (70)
|Buccaneers
|Emeka Egbuka (127)
|Chris Godwin (51)
|Jalen McMillan (15)
|Titans
|Carnell Tate (R)
|Wan'Dale Robinson (140)
|Calvin Ridley (36)
|Washington
|Terry McLaurin (60)
|Stefon Diggs (102)
|Luke McCaffrey (15)
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