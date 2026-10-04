DeVonta Smith to hand out free breakfast at Cherry Hill McDonald’s on Tuesday

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith will be in Cherry Hill on Tuesday morning handing out free hotcakes and coffee at a McDonald’s on Kaighns Avenue.

The event runs from 8-10 a.m. at the McDonald’s at 2428 Kaighns Ave. Smith is scheduled to arrive at 9 a.m., when the breakfast giveaway begins.

Free hotcakes with butter and syrup, along with hot coffee, will be available while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Swoop, Eagles cheerleaders and a DJ will also be there, and attendees will have a chance to win a signed Eagles jersey.

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The event is open to the community and begins at 8 a.m. with music, fan festivities and special guests. Smith is scheduled to arrive at 9 a.m., when the breakfast giveaway begins.

DeVonta Smith breakfast giveaway

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6

Time: 8-10 a.m.; Smith and the breakfast giveaway begin at 9 a.m.

Location: McDonald’s, 2428 Kaighns Ave., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

What to expect: Free hotcakes and coffee while supplies last, DeVonta Smith, Swoop, Eagles cheerleaders, a DJ and a chance to win a signed Eagles jersey

Admission: Open to the community

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.