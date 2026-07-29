Hero and zero from Day 1 of Eagles camp: Jalyx Hunt is a beast

The Eagles' offense looked completely different from a year ago, as training camp opened Wednesday in South Philly.

A totally unrecognizable mix of snaps under center, play action and motion — paired with some new offensive weapons – was certainly the main headline as the 2026 season inches closer.

But it's two players on defense we're going to highlight as the hero and zero of the first practice of training camp.

Hero: DE Jalyx Hunt

All morning long, the Eagles' young pass rusher was beating the Eagles' offensive line. There is no tackling (yet) and no tackling the quarterback at all in practice, but it was pretty clear Hunt created at least two sacks, tallied an impressive tackle for loss on a run play, and was loading up for a potential huge hit on a ball carrier on an 11-on-11 drill.

With news breaking this morning that newly signed pass rusher Jonathan Greenard would be missing a lot of training camp due to a pec injury he got working out (Eagles GM Howie Roseman did say he'd be ready for Week 1), and Brandon Graham still a free agent, seeing Hunt play this well is a very encouraging sign for an otherwise thin pass rush.

Last season, the former third-round pick had a breakout year, doing it all on defense. He had 6.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, a team-leading three interceptions including a pick-six, and a fumble recovery. He could very well prove indispensable on a defense loaded with indispensable players.

Zero: DT Ty Robinson

There really weren't many players embarrassing themselves on Day 1 — as the offense spread the ball around and found its footing under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

On defense, there were no turnovers created and no boneheaded plays (though Dallas Goedert did have a pretty bad drop). However, a storyline that could lead to a very recent draft pick being cut is Robinson's placement on the depth chart.

A fourth-round pick in 2025, hopes were high that Robinson could get a second-year bounce as many NFL defensive tackles often do. He was almost invisible as a rookie, appearing in just 15% of snaps on defense over 11 games.

However, discouragingly, Robinson only found the field for team 11-on-11 drills Wednesday with the fourth-team developmental guys. It's seeming more and more possible that he's a rare recent draft pick who might see his 53-man roster spot threatened. We'll have to see where he lines up the next few weeks as camp continues.

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