Eagles place EDGE Jonathan Greenard on PUP list prior to start of training camp

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday morning that Jonathan Greenard will begin 2026 training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Greenard suffered a pectoral strain while lifting prior to camp.

The PUP list is a tool teams use for players prior to the start of training camp, in case the player is not ready for the start of the regular season. The PUP list must be applied to a player prior to the start of training camp, or it cannot be used at all. Once a player practices in camp, at all, they immediately become ineligible for the PUP list during the regular season. The player cannot participate in practice while on the PUP list.

The benefit of the PUP list is that a player is eligible to come off of it during training camp, or, if the team deems it necessary, after the first four games of the regular season. Once the regular season starts and the player remains on the PUP list, they must spend the first four weeks on the PUP list, and they would not count toward one of the 53 roster spots. (They would still count toward one of the 90 roster spots while on PUP during training camp.)

The Eagles traded a pair of third-round picks for Greenard during the draft. They also signed him to a four-year deal worth $98 million.

Greenard was a Texans third-round pick in 2020. He will turn 29 years old in May.

He had his two best seasons in 2023 and 2024, when he had a combined 24.5 sacks. His career stats:

Jonathan Greenard Tackles (TFL) Sacks FF-FR QB hits 2020 19 (2) 1.0 0-0 3 2021 33 (9) 8.0 2-0 12 2022 16 (6) 1.5 0-0 4 2023 52 (15) 12.5 1-0 22 2024 59 (18) 12.0 4-0 22 2025 38 (10) 3.0 1-0 12



Greenard battled through a shoulder injury in 2025, which eventually ended his season and required surgery.

His start to camp on the PUP list is obviously not ideal.

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