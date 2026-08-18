Man in Halloween mask chased people near City Hall, police say

A masked man who has been terrorizing people in Center City is being sought by police.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the man wearing a Halloween mask and chasing a 40-year-old woman near 15th Street and JFK Boulevard at 5:30 a.m. last Wednesday. The woman, who was out for a run, told police that the man made threatening comments as he approached her, causing her to fall and become injured. The man eventually fled to Suburban Station.

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The footage shows the man dressed in all black and wearing a mask that resembles a Chucky doll. He is also wearing a blue and black plaid backpack. The man is estimated to be 16-20 years old and 5-foot, 8 inches tall. Additional surveillance footage shows him removing the Halloween mask and wearing a surgical mask.

Police told NBC10 that the man was first spotted at 5:18 a.m. that morning at 15th and Chestnut streets. He reportedly chased several other people in the areas near City Hall, antagonizing them while holding up a cell phone. Investigators said the man likely filmed the incidents and that he repeatedly asked the runner he chased, "Are you ready to die?"

Anyone with information about the masked man can call (215) 686-8477 or email the police department's tip line. Police advised people not to approach the man but to call 911 immediately if they spot him. He is expected to be charged with terroristic threats, harassment and simple assault.