These teachers are being recognized by the Phillies, IBX for their extraordinary dedication

The Phillies and Independence Blue Cross are recognizing six teachers who demonstrate "unwavering dedication" to their students and communities.

The teachers are being named to the IBX Honor Roll as the baseball season progresses. Each teacher is honored at a Phillies game and receives a $500 Visa gift card and a tour of Citizens Bank Park to share with their students or staffers, among other prizes.

Here are the teachers that have been added to the honor roll so far:

• Kristin McGee, Neshaminy High School. McGee is an autistic support teacher with 18 years of experience. She is known for extending her focus beyond academics by supporting students' social-emotional growth and pushing them in ways that are supportive and meaningful. She uses teaching tools that allow students to practice their skills in authentic settings and helps prepare them for success outside of the classroom. • Kelsey McGuire, Overbrook School for the Blind. McGuire instructs secondary students with visual impairments, using strategies that empower them to develop communication and self-advocacy skills, and instructs the school's cheer team. A champion of inclusion, McGuire founded Philadelphia Blind Hockey, which offers people with visual impairments an opportunity to play ice hockey for free.

The IBX Honor Roll recognizes extraordinary K-12 teachers in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey who have taught for at least five years at a public, private or parochial school. The nomination process for the 2026 honor roll closed in March.