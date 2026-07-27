Jack Reacher fights his way through a SEPTA station in Season 4 trailer for Amazon’s ‘Reacher'

Jack Reacher is forced to fight his way out of a SEPTA station after being surrounded by a group of assailants in the fourth season of the Amazon Prime series "Reacher," a new trailer shows.

The new season follows Reacher as he is thrust into a web of Philadelphia-based conspiracies. The trailer shows him navigating the city's subway system, running across rooftops and seeing his mugshot on Market East billboards.

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Based on the 13th book in Lee Child's "Gone Tomorrow" series, the eight-episode season centers on the vigilante's battles with powerful and dangerous figures after a "chance encounter on a subway goes horribly wrong," according to the show's logline. The first three episodes will be released Aug. 12. Then, episodes will come out weekly through Sept. 16.

In the trailer, Alan Ritchson, who plays Reacher, is shown approaching a desolate woman riding a Broad Street Line subway train. Then she is found dead of a supposed suicide.

Reacher's interaction with the woman seems to trigger an aggressive response from federal law enforcement officers, who are attempting to track him down. The trailer shows a series of punches, gunfights and parkour-style escapades through the city as the action star attempts to escape.

Philadelphia is on full display throughout the trailer, including a bird's eye view of the city's skyline from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, chase scenes in Center City and multiple fight sequences set in SEPTA stations and trains.

Ritchson's character also is shown briefly wearing a red Phillies hat and a Liberty Bell T-shirt that reads "Get Cracked in Philadelphia" as he crouches behind a corner, seemingly mid-shootout.

The cast of the series was spotted shooting around Fairmount and Rittenhouse last summer, which inadvertently overlapped with President Joe Biden's breakfast outing at Stephen Starr's Parc.

Check out the full trailer below.