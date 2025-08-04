More Culture:

'Reacher' cast and crew returns to Rittenhouse Square for filming

The Prime show shot scenes in the area in June. Stars Alan Ritchson and Agnez Mo were spotted again Monday morning.

Reacher filming Kristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice

Crew members gathered outside Parc as filming for Season 4 of 'Reacher' wound down Monday.

Diners at Parc might've spied an action hero pounding the pavement Monday morning. The cast and crew of "Reacher" returned to the area to shoot scenes for the Prime series' fourth season.

MORE: 'Welcome to Wrexham' spinoff 'Necaxa,' which follows a Mexican soccer club, to premiere Aug. 7

Footage captured by HughE Dillon, aka Philly ChitChat, shows star Alan Ritchson speed walking past parked police cars in Rittenhouse Square, with two friends in tow. They are series newcomers Agnez Mo, playing a character named Lila Hoth, and Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette, as small-town cop Jacob Merrick. As Dillon notes in his Instagram post, Rodriguez-Marquette took over that role for Jay Baruchel, who abruptly exited the show over a personal matter. 

The production apparently returned for reshoots. Baruchel had filmed similar scenes in the area with Ritchson and Mo in June, when former President Joe Biden unwittingly crashed the production.

Redditors had spied filming notices in the area last week, though the fliers did not specify which Prime television series would be shutting down sections of 18th, Walnut and Locust streets. The production wrapped in the area shortly before noon Monday. Crew members in neon vests congregated outside the Stephen Starr bistro Parc before a van arrived to ferry them to the next location. 

Black and white sign reading NO STOPPING taped to a pole. A FedEx truck is visible to the left.Kristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice

Multiple signs around Rittenhouse Square advised drivers not to park or stop in the production area.


Season 4 of "Reacher" will adapt "Gone Tomorrow," the 13th book in the bestselling crime series by Lee Child. Each story centers on Jack Reacher, a veteran-turned-drifter who assists local investigations — not always willingly.

Prime did not immediately confirm the reshoots or respond to request for comment.

