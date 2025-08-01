'Welcome to Wrexham' spinoff 'Necaxa,' which follows a Mexican soccer club, to premiere Aug. 7

Ryan Reynolds and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" creator Rob McElhenney will soon highlight a new soccer team in a forthcoming FX show — with a little help from a fellow celebrity.

"Necaxa," a docuseries in the vein of the duo's Emmy-winning "Welcome to Wrexham," will debut Aug. 7 on FXX. Announced last summer, the project follows Club Necaxa, one of the oldest teams in Mexico's Liga MX league.

While Reynolds and McElhenney, who recently changed his name to Rob Mac, will cheer the players onscreen and behind the scenes as executive producers, their pal Eva Longoria is the true star of this series. The actress invested in the Aguascalientes-based club in 2021 and is also an executive producer on "Necaxa." Along with Reynolds and Mac, who bought minority stakes in the team last year, she will attempt to restore Club Necaxa to its former glory over the course of the series.

"My commitment to Necaxa, it's about culture," Longoria says in a trailer for the series. "I want to show the beauty of the Mexican people."

True to that mission, "Necaxa" will be a bilingual series presented in English and Spanish. (Disney+ Latin America produced the show along with FX.) Mac gamely tries to speak a bit of the team's native language in teaser footage, only for the sentiment to be lost in translation.

"Maybe our Spanish isn't the best, but we are so pregnant," he says.

Club Necaxa, like Wrexham AFC, is a historic team on a path to restore prominence. Necaxa was relegated from Liga MX in 2011 and despite working its way back to Mexico's top league, it finished near the bottom of the table in the 2022-23 season. The team enjoyed two periods of major success. In 1933, it became the first team to achieve the title of "Campeonísimo," for winning both the league championship and Copa Mexico cup in the same year. It also picked up three domestic titles in the 1990s.

Will they turn things around? Check out the trailer before the first episodes drop next week. They will be available to stream the following day on Hulu:

