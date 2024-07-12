More Culture:

July 12, 2024

'Welcome to Wrexham' to get spinoff series following Mexico's Club Necaxa

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, co-owners of the Welsh club who bought a minority stake in the Liga MX team, will partner with actress Eva Longoria on the new show.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Soccer
Wrexham Spinoff Series Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

Mexican soccer team Club Necaxa will be the subject of a new FX series following up on the success of 'Welcome to Wrexham,' the sports documentary about the Welsh club owned by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The team is shown above during the Leagues Cup last year in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Emmy-winning formula of "Welcome to Wrexham" has convinced FX to back a new soccer documentary series led by club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. This time, cameras will be chronicling Mexico's Club Necaxa in Liga MX, the country's top professional soccer league.

The untitled series from FX and Disney+ Latin America will have actress Eva Longoria, one of several celebrities and athletes who have invested in Club Necaxa, as an executive producer. McElhenney, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, and Reynolds purchased a minority stake in the club in May, joining a group of minority owners that includes actress Kate Upton, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and former NBA star Richard Hamilton.

MORESabrina Carpenter eats spicy wings while discussing 'Espresso' lyrics on 'Hot Ones'

Deadline reported the series will be produced in both English and Spanish. With Liga MX starting its season this month, work is expected to begin soon on the project.

Club Necaxa shares similarities with Welsh club Wrexham AFC, which McElhenney and Reynolds bought in 2020 when the club was at a low point. Club Necaxa was a Liga MX powerhouse in the 1990s, winning three domestic titles. Los Rayos have since fallen from their peak and the team's lack of success contributed to their relocation from Mexico City to the working class city of Aguascalientes. They finished last in their conference last season.

A series description from FX says the show will follow Necaxa “as they strive to reclaim their place as one of Mexico’s top teams." Longoria will try to "breathe new life into the team by enlisting the help of her high-profile friends including new co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds," Pro Soccer Wire reported.

Unlike English soccer, Liga MX does not have promotion and relegation — one of the central story arcs for "Welcome to Wrexham" during the show's three seasons. The 159-year-old Welsh club has been promoted twice since McElhenney and Reynolds bought the team and will now play in League One — the third tier of English soccer.

In the United States, "Welcome to Wrexham" has been a hit for FX and has helped popularize soccer in advance of the World Cup's return to North America in 2026. The series earned five Primetime Emmy awards last year, including for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program. The show has already been renewed for a fourth season.

McElhenney's More Better Productions, the company he launched earlier this year, will co-produce the new series with Hyphenate Media Group, Maximum Effort Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Soccer Mexico Television Rob McElhenney FX Network Ryan Reynolds

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Crawford - Couple Water Skiiing

Here's why you should plan your next getaway in northwestern Pennsylvania
Limited - Beach in Cape May County

The Jersey Cape has a bustling lineup of events scheduled for July

Just In

Must Read

Government

No ruling yet on lawsuit to stop Philly's return-to-office policy
Philly office hearing

Sponsored

Free, family-friendly concerts to take place this summer in Camden County parks
Limited - Camden County - Freedom Festival 2023

Health News

Skin substitute developed at Temple could revolutionize wound care if it gets FDA approval
Temple skin substitute

Nature

Endangered Sumatran orangutan born at Philadelphia Zoo
Baby Orangutan Zoo

Phillies

Ranking the Phillies' current uniform options
Bryce Harper Grand Slam Phillies 2008

Weekend

Your weekend guide to things to do: Blobfest and ice cream
ice cream weekend

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved