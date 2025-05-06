Jared McCain will represent Sixers on stage at 2025 NBA Draft Lottery

After teasing it on their social media channels on Sunday, the Sixers officially announced on Tuesday morning that their on-stage representative at the NBA Draft Lottery on Monday will be guard Jared McCain:



Frankly, this was a no-brainer. For an organization at the center of public relations chaos, the excellence of McCain on and off the court -- before his rookie season was cut short by a torn meniscus -- is just about the only important aspect of the organization that everybody agrees is exciting.

The Sixers will need all of the luck they can get, as they will lose their first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it falls out of the top six picks. Because they had the fifth-worst record in the NBA this season, the Sixers have a 64.0 percent chance of keeping their pick, with a 36.0 percent chance it changes hands to the Thunder.

Another layer of intrigue: the clear prize of this draft class is Cooper Flagg, the phenomenal forward out of Duke believed by many to be a generational prospect. Two of Flagg's teammates, center Khaman Maluach and sharpshooter Kon Knueppel, are projected to be picked in the top 10 as well.

All three players know McCain, who starred at Duke last season before entering the 2024 NBA Draft and landing with the Sixers at No. 16 overall.

