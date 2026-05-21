Philly Music Fest will celebrate 10 years with seven nights of local shows this fall

Philly Music Fest will return this fall for its 10th anniversary with a week of performances spotlighting Philly-connected artists and independently owned venues.

The nonprofit festival runs Oct. 12-18 and will feature nine shows across six venues, including Johnny Brenda’s, MilkBoy, Underground Arts, Ardmore Music Hall, The Fallser Club and Solar Myth.

This year’s lineup features 25 bands, including The Dillinger Escape Plan, RJD2, Sweet Pill, Marietta, Mo Lowda & the Humble, Immanuel Wilkins and Madi Diaz, along with a surprise headliner scheduled for two nights at Ardmore Music Hall.

The festival will feature performances spanning rock, indie, punk, jazz, metal, hip-hop, Americana and more, with organizers continuing the event’s “Our Genre is Philly” approach focused on regional artists and venues.

Founded by Greg and Jenn Seltzer, Philly Music Fest raises money for music education programs while supporting local musicians and independent venues. Organizers say the festival has donated more than $600,000 to music education programs over the past decade while hosting more than 170 Philly-connected bands.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 22, and will be available through participating venues and PhillyMusicFest.com.

Oct. 12-18

Multiple Venues

Philadelphia, PA

Ticket prices vary

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.