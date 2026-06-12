Horse-drawn carriage rides, once a tourism staple in Old City, are now banned in Philly

Horse-drawn carriages rides are no longer allowed in Philadelphia after City Council formally banned the once-common tourism attraction Thursday.

The ban applies to commercial and noncommercial carriages, sleds, wagons and sleighs. Violators face daily fines of up to $1,000.

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Horse-drawn carriage rides had been used for historical tours in Old City for decades, but Philadelphia's last carriage company shuttered in 2023, and developers planned to turn its stable into apartments. That came after its only competitor ceased operations in 2017 over unsafe stable conditions.

However, noncommercial carriages have been spotted in the city recently, prompting City Council to amend the legislation to include noncommercial operators.

The bill was introduced by Councilmember Mark Squilla (D-1), who represents Old City. Councilmember Nic O'Rourke (Working Families Party-At-Large), cast the sole vote against the legislation, but he said during Thursday's council meeting that his opposition was "benign."

O'Rourke did not immediately return a request for comment, but he told the Inquirer that he thought the legislation could make it difficult for movie companies to use the carriages for filming in the city.

The bill allows for exceptions, but in those cases horse must be licensed by the Department of Licenses and Inspections, and regulated by animal control.

The bill was largely supported by animal rights activists, who said carriage rides unnecessarily strain horses. They noted a horse pulling a carriage collapsed and died in New York City's Central Park on Tuesday.

Janet White, the founder and CEO of advocacy organization Carriage Horse Freedom, said horse-drawn carriages were originally brought back to Philadelphia as an attraction for the bicentennial in 1976. Now, she feels its time for a change.

"Now, for America 250, horse-drawn carriages can finally be removed from the streets," White said during Thursday's meeting. "This ordinance is more than a policy change, it is a moral and civic milestone, one that reflects who we are today: the humane, forward-looking city we aspire to be."

The bill awaits the signature of Mayor Cherelle Parker, but it is veto-proof.

The bill was approved during the final City Council meeting before summer recess. Animal rights was a popular topic this council session, with government leaders approving a ban on unlicensed dog breeding in February and Councilmember Cindy Bass proposing a bill to prohibit the sale of foie gras.