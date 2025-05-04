More Sports:

May 04, 2025

Can you name every player to appear in a game for the 2024-25 Sixers?

Time for a pop quiz.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Sixers huddle 5.4.25 Nick Turchiaro/Imagn Images

30 players suited up for the Sixers in a miserable 2024-25 season.

After all of the misery that stemmed from the 2024-25 Sixers season, the least we can do is turn it into a fun Sporcle quiz.

The Sixers experienced unprecedented roster turnover during a campaign that was plagued by injuries from start to finish. On several occasions, they were forced to sign players via hardship exceptions hours before a game just to have enough players to suit up without forfeiting. In all, 30 players suited up for a Sixers team that began its season with 14 players on its standard roster.

Can you name all of them?

Let's find out! We created a Sporcle quiz. Click this link and you will have six minutes to name all 30 players.

Feel free to share your results on social media or in the comments below.

MORERevisiting the results of our preseason survey

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - IBEW Eagles Autism Foundation 1

IBEW Local 98 gives wings to the Eagles Autism Foundation

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Montco road's zigzag lines to be straightened out

Montgomery Township Chicane

Sponsored

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Entertainment

More people are staying out late in Center City than before pandemic

Center City nightlife

Children's Health

COVID-19 puts kids at increased risk of kidney, heart and gut problems

Long Covid Kids

Pop Culture

Sci-fi stars are coming to Fan Expo Philadelphia

Fan Expo Philly

Eagles

Eagles put faith in elite assistant coaches once again with new draftees

Vic Fangio Super Bowl

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved