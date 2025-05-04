Can you name every player to appear in a game for the 2024-25 Sixers?

After all of the misery that stemmed from the 2024-25 Sixers season, the least we can do is turn it into a fun Sporcle quiz.

The Sixers experienced unprecedented roster turnover during a campaign that was plagued by injuries from start to finish. On several occasions, they were forced to sign players via hardship exceptions hours before a game just to have enough players to suit up without forfeiting. In all, 30 players suited up for a Sixers team that began its season with 14 players on its standard roster.

Can you name all of them?

Let's find out! We created a Sporcle quiz. Click this link and you will have six minutes to name all 30 players.

Feel free to share your results on social media or in the comments below.

MORE: Revisiting the results of our preseason survey

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam



Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice