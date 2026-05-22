Two people indicted for inciting riot at Gloucester County block party that led to fights and shooting

Two young adults have been indicted on charges of inciting a riot at a party in Woodbury that devolved into violence.

Elijah Evans and Serenity Hall, both 19, allegedly hosted a pop-up block party on Rowan Boulevard last summer that attracted over 500 people. Social media posts advertising the event, officials say, encouraged "disorderly and unlawful behavior toward law enforcement." Police linked accounts belonging to Hall, of Camden, and Evans, of Pine Hill, to the postings.

According to Glassboro police, the crowds that gathered on the night of June 25, 2025, blasted music and danced and stood on cars, blocking traffic on the boulevard. Multiple calls rolled in from witnesses reporting a shooting, burglary, armed robbery, stolen vehicle, fights, excessive noise and other disturbances.

During one alleged altercation, partygoers began throwing chairs and caused a stampede, which sent one man to the hospital with a head injury. Another fight escalated from a verbal spat to gun violence. Lavonta Smith, 20, allegedly shot another guest in the pelvis shortly after midnight. The victim was transported to Cooper Hospital for treatment, while Smith was charged with attempted murder and other crimes.

Investigators said Hall and Evans' party advertisement reached roughly 1,000 people.

The defendants face up to 18 months in state prison if found guilty. They are scheduled to appear in court on June 9.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.