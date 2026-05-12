Amazon customers in Philly now can get groceries delivered within 30 minutes

Amazon customers in Philadelphia can get groceries and household goods within 30 minutes through a new delivery service the retail giant rolled out Tuesday in four cities.

The service, Amazon Now, is available on Amazon's app and website. Customers can see eligible products by selecting the service before filling up their carts. Shipping costs $3.99 for Prime members and $13.99 without a membership.

Amazon began testing the service in Philadelphia in December. It also is available in Seattle, Atlanta and the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Amazon plans to expand it to Austin, Denver, Houston, Minneapolis, Orlando, Oklahoma City and Phoenix by the end of the year.

Customers can shop for grocery items including dairy, produce and baked goods; personal care products and baby supplies; pet food and toys; electronics and over-the-counter medicines. Amazon Now is available in most cities 24/7. Alcohol is available in some locations, but it does not appear to be an option in Philadelphia.

To get products to customers within 30 minutes, Amazon said it uses "a network of smaller locations designed for efficient order fulfillment." Amazon said this approach reduces how far workers need to travel to fulfill an order, allowing for faster delivery times. The retailer said these fulfillment centers are near homes and workplaces, but did not provide their specific locations or detail what they look like.

Earlier this year, Amazon closed its Amazon Fresh stores, which opened during the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed Prime customers to pay for their groceries without stopping at a cash register. When Amazon announced the closures, it said it would expand its delivery services and Whole Foods Market stores.

The retailer said its Amazon Now service complements its 1-hour, 3-hour, drone and same-day delivery options.