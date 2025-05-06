Wildwood's famed tram cars will soon be pulled on boardwalk by Ford Maverick trucks

Visitors at the Wildwood Boardwalk will soon see a big change in the operation of the decades-old Sightseer Tramcars that transport hundreds of thousands of people at the shore community each year.

Starting this weekend, Wildwood will test the first of its new Ford Maverick hybrid trucks that will pull tram cars along the boardwalk instead of the battery-operated trams that have been in use since 1949. The pick-up trucks were purchased by the Wildwoods Boardwalk Special Improvement District as a more cost-effective replacement for the aging tram cars, whose parts are no longer widely produced.

MORE: Wells Fargo Center to be renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena in September

A video previewing one of the new trucks was posted on Facebook on Sunday by Wildwood Boardwalk, which is not affiliated with the city. The trucks will blare the familiar, "Watch the tram car, please!" announcement that alerts pedestrians of their approach on the boardwalk, and passengers who take the $5 trip will still be seated in the tram's blue and yellow, open-air trailers.

The city of Wildwood referred questions about the new trucks to the Wildwoods Boardwalk Special Improvement District, which did not immediately return a call seeking more information Tuesday.

Social media reactions to the new trucks have been mostly negative. Many people wrote comments complaining that the trucks will take away from the tram's nostalgic appeal.

"Just ruined the tram car for me," one commenter wrote on the Facebook post showing the new truck..

Some commenters shared concerns that the trucks may be too wide for the boardwalk and could have blindspots that lead to collisions with pedestrians. In Ocean City, Maryland, where the boardwalk tram is pulled by Jeeps, officials suspended service last summer after a 2-year-old boy was fatally struck when he entered the tram's path. The city will not operate its tram this year.

Wildwood is entering its 77th season operating the boardwalk tram cars, which carry passengers for 38 blocks in Wildwood and North Wildwood. They were originally built by Greyhound to be used at the 1939 World's Fair in New York before they were purchased by Wildwood businessman Gilbert Ramagosa, who repurposed them for the boardwalk. The ride initially cost 10 cents for a one-way trip.

The original tram cars are powered by rechargeable, 36-volt DC batteries, and the cost of maintaining them has become increasingly prohibitive over the years, Wildwood Video Archive reported. Building a new one would cost as much as $140,000 compared with $27,000-$33,000 for a new Ford Maverick.

The Wildwoods Boardwalk Special Improvement District bought the tram car fleet in 2004 and last acquired new vehicles in 2014, the Press of Atlantic City reported. Last year, the group sought support from local officials to request up to $1 million in federal funding to acquire new tram cars. The existing fleet includes eight vehicles, and some will remain in use as the new trucks are fully phased in this summer.

The tram car's 2025 season kicks off this weekend with rides beginning at noon on Saturday and Sunday. Service will increase over Memorial Day weekend with rides starting at noon and continuing until Morey's Piers closes at night, usually by 11 p.m. or midnight. Full summer service will start May 29 with rides available seven days a week.