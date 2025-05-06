Wells Fargo Center to be renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena in September

The Wells Fargo Center, home of the Flyers and Sixers, will be renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sept. 1, Comcast Spectacor and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The name change will run through the 2030-31 seasons, and new signage will be installed over the summer and officially unveiled Sept. 2.

The Xfinity Mobile partnership will "include exterior branding, interior digital signage, inclusion in advertising (and) branded WiFi," a joint statement said.

"This arena is an anchor in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex and broader region,” Dan Hilferty, chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor, said in the release. “As we complete our historic relationship with Wells Fargo, we wanted to ensure that our new partner matched our enthusiasm for delivering world-class service to our fans and guests. We are committed to continuing investing in our venue to ensure we’re at the forefront of technology, innovation, and cutting-edge fan experiences. We couldn’t be more excited that Xfinity Mobile’s brand will become the centerpiece for sports and entertainment in Philadelphia.”

Names changes have become a regular occurrence for this arena since it opened nearly three decades ago. From 1996 through 1998, it was known as the CoreStates Center. From 1998 to 2003, it was the First Union Center. From 2003 to 2010, it was the Wachovia Center before becoming the Wells Fargo Center for the past 15 years.

In addition to the Flyers and Sixers home games, the venue has upcoming concerts for Linkin Park, Nine Inch Nails, Eric Clapton and others. Plus, it will host first- and second-round games for the NCAA men's basketball tournament in 2026.

