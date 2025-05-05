To celebrate teachers and nurses, these restaurants are offering freebies this week

It's a big week for giving back to some unsung heroes. Teachers Appreciation Week runs Monday through Friday, and National Nurses Week begins Tuesday and continues through Monday, May 12.

Teachers and nurses can show their IDs to receive host of deals, discounts and freebies at restaurants throughout the region. Here are some of them.

Applebee's

Teachers and nurses can receive a free appetizer with the purchase of an entrée through Saturday.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Nurses, teachers and school staff can receive 20% off their dine-in or takeout orders.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

In celebration of teachers, nurses and parents – Mother's Day and Father's Day are on the horizon – the bagel chain is offering 20% off gift cards purchased online through June 24.

Insomnia Cookies

Teachers and nurses can buy one classic cookie and get a second free when shopping in stories. The offer is available through Sunday.

Potbelly

Potbelly is offering a free cookie or a fountain drink with the purchase of an entrée. The offer is good through Sunday.

Shake Shack

Teachers and nurses can receive a free shake with any purchase. The offer is valid Tuesday through Monday, May 12.

Smoothie King

Teachers and nurses receive 20% off of their orders from Tuesday through Thursday.

