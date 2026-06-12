Georgia man robbed Facebook Marketplace seller at knifepoint in Camden County, police say

Gloucester Township police have apprehended the man they say robbed a Facebook Marketplace seller at knifepoint.

The incident occurred at Commerce Square Plaza on Blackwood-Clementon Road over a month ago. Officials say the victim was hoping to sell an expensive watch and had arranged to meet a potential buyer on May 24. But the buyer allegedly brandished a large knife upon arrival and stole the accessory, fleeing the area on foot.

Camden County investigators said they have identified the suspect as Oswald Ricardo Whyatt Greene. The 20-year-old was apprehended on June 4 after police spotted him in a vehicle near Blackwood-Clementon Road. They recovered a knife on the scene that they believe was used in the robbery.

Greene, who is a resident of Georgia, is charged with robbery, unlawful weapons possession and related crimes. He is awaiting trial at Camden County Correctional Facility.

Officials are urging the public to exercise caution when engaging with strangers on online marketplaces. Gloucester Township residents can use the "safe exchange zones" at police headquarters at 1261 Chews Landing Rd. They are located outside the front entrance and inside between the watch desk and municipal court. Both areas are open and monitored 24 hours a day.

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