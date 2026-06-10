Exton man charged with making terroristic threats against Catholic church in Delco

An Exton man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making terroristic threats on social media against St. Pius X Parish in Delaware County.

Investigators said they became aware of "alarming" Facebook posts allegedly made by Christopher Henderson, 37, while mass and school were underway Tuesday morning, including one that stated he was driving to the Catholic church to send the people inside it "to hell."

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Police intercepted Henderson on West Chester Pike before he could reach the parish in the Broomall section of Marple Township. No weapons or illegal items were found at the time of his arrest, Marple Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff said.

"We are confident that with him away, there are no threats to the community or St. Pius," Graeff said. "I'm proud not only of the actions our officers took, but of the whole community jumping in and preventing a tragedy in a collective nature."

Henderson also was briefly detained and questioned by police on Sunday after officers received an anonymous call regarding similar "concerning" posts on Facebook, Graeff said. During an otherwise cordial conversation with officers at St. Pius X, Graeff said, Henderson allegedly remarked that "you never know when somebody's gonna come shoot the place up."

"It was not a direct threat or anything to arrest him for, but it was concerning enough," Graeff said.

Henderson was charged with felony terroristic threats and is being held at George Hill Correctional Facility on $500,000 cash bail. He must complete a psychological evaluation and is prohibited from entering Marple Township except for court appearances, police said.

St. Pius X Parish said in a Facebook post that it was aware of the social media threats and would "work with, and rely on, the Police Department for guidance in the coming days."