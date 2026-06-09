Police seek to identify 6 men suspected of burglarizing East Germantown store

Police are seeking to identify six people who burglarized a storefront on Germantown Avenue late last month.

The burglary was caught on video by a neighboring surveillance camera, police said. The footage shows two men breaking into the side entrance of the business on the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue at 11:50 a.m. on May 30. Over the next two hours, four additional men can be seen helping the men steal items from the business and an apartment upstairs.

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The men placed the stolen items into two white vans, police said. Each van had a Pennsylvania license plate, but the plates were not registered to the vans.

Police have not disclosed the name of the business or the estimated worth of the stolen items.

Anyone with information can submit a tip by calling (215) 686-8477 or anonymously filling out an online form. The Northwest Detective Division is handling the case and can be reached at (215) 686-3353.