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June 09, 2026

Police seek to identify 6 men suspected of burglarizing East Germantown store

The suspects stole items from the business and an upstairs apartment, investigators say.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Burglaries
East Germantown Robbery Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Police are seeking to identify six men suspected of burglarizing a Germantown business on May 30.

Police are seeking to identify six people who burglarized a storefront on Germantown Avenue late last month.

The burglary was caught on video by a neighboring surveillance camera, police said. The footage shows two men breaking into the side entrance of the business on the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue at 11:50 a.m. on May 30. Over the next two hours, four additional men can be seen helping the men steal items from the business and an apartment upstairs.

MORE: Thieves steal $500,000 worth of whiskey from Philly warehouse

The men placed the stolen items into two white vans, police said. Each van had a Pennsylvania license plate, but the plates were not registered to the vans.

Police have not disclosed the name of the business or the estimated worth of the stolen items.

Anyone with information can submit a tip by calling (215) 686-8477 or anonymously filling out an online form. The Northwest Detective Division is handling the case and can be reached at (215) 686-3353.


Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Burglaries Philadelphia Crime East Germantown Police

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