Thieves steal $500,000 worth of whiskey from Philly warehouse

Thieves made off with about 1,800 cases of whiskey worth $500,000 dollars on Friday afternoon.

A21 Wine & Spirits said the thieves targeted their Noble Oak bourbon brand, taking 18 pallets from the American Supply warehouse at 2411 N. American St. between 1-3 p.m.

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A21 Wine & Spirits, which acquired Noble Oak from the Scottish spirits company Edrington in 2024, believes this was a "coordinated cargo theft operation carried out in broad daylight," the company said in a press release.

"We are treating this as a serious criminal matter and are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities," an A21 Wine & Spirits spokesperson said in a statement. "The theft involved a significant quantity of premium bourbon from our newly acquired brand, Noble Oak, and appears to have been executed with knowledge of logistics operations and product movement schedules."

It is unknown how many thieves were involved. Philadelphia police and the FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A21 Wine & Spirits believes the stolen inventory may be offered for resale at a discounted price, and has asked distributors, retailers, warehouse operators and consumers to report any suspicious sales. The Las Vegas-based company said the public should be particularly mindful of any online listings for significant quantities of Noble Oak bourbon, large-volume inventory from unauthorized sellers, brokerage or transportation activity involving Noble Oak bourbon, suspicious warehouse storage of spirits or unusually discounted offers for Noble Oak bourbon.

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