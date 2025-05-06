It’s super early, and NFL training camp is months away, but that didn’t stop ESPN.com from releasing its first post-NFL Draft power rankings.

And guess what?

The defending Super Bowl champions aren't the No. 1 team.

Even weirder? The team that got hammered by the Eagles in the Super Bowl, 40-22, came in at No. 1. Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs are ESPN's No. 1 squad.

The Eagles' disrespect isn't egregious, as the Birds came in at No. 2 even after losing half their starting defense to free agency and trades.

And sure, the Chiefs are the Chiefs, and you can’t ever count out Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, and nobody would be surprised if Kansas City was once again in the Super Bowl next year.

But the Chiefs have suffered some major losses this offseason, and is their offensive line – which got manhandled by the Eagles’ pass rush – really fixed?

You could argue it's even worse after they traded Pro Bowl left guard Joe Thuney to the Bears.

It’s fine if ESPN doesn’t consider the Eagles their top team going into 2025. The Ravens suffered way fewer personnel losses and the Bills, who lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, made some interesting moves in free agency and the draft to upgrade their defense.

The Rams, who came 14 yards shy of beating the Eagles in the divisional round, added a future Hall of Fame wide receiver in Davante Adams. The Commanders, who lost the Eagles in the NFC Championship, made some seriously significant additions, trading for five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and former All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

But the Eagles still have more blue-chip talent at key positions than most NFL teams.

You could easily make a legitimate argument that the Chiefs don’t even have a top-five 53-man roster.

Here’s how I see the top 10 NFL teams as it stands in May:

1. Ravens

2. Eagles

3. Bills

4. Lions

5. Commanders

6. Chiefs

7. Rams

8. Packers

9. Texans

10. Chargers