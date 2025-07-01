'It's Always Sunny' star Rob McElhenney is changing his legal name to Rob Mac

Rob McElhenney is seeking to legally change his name to Rob Mac, a development that feels like a bit from his show "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

McElhenney confirmed the news to Variety after TMZ reported last week that the Philly native had filed documents in Los Angeles.

The actor had floated the idea during an interview for Variety's cover story on McElhenney and his wife, Kaitlin Olson, saying the pronunciation of his last name had become a consistent point of contention during his business ventures.

"As our business and our storytelling is expanding into other regions of the world and other languages in which my name is even harder to pronounce, I'm just going by Rob Mac," he told Variety in May.

In January, McElhenney and actor Ryan Reynolds, who co-own the Wrexham A.F.C. soccer club, were part of an investment group that acquired Colombian soccer club La Equidad. Last year, they purchased a minority stake in the Mexican soccer club Necaxa.

McElhenney told Variety that he was concerned that changing his name would be disrespectful to his ancestry, especially because he is the third Robert McElhenney in his family tree.

But in doing some digging, he discovered some of his distant relatives had tweaked the "McElhenney" name over the years, including as recently as the 1960s. Some of his close family members also brought up similar wishes to change the name, he said.

Olson, on the other hand, was not as enthused by the idea as of last month, and neither were the couple's two sons.

"The kids are really not happy about it, because they have that last name," Olson told Variety. "And so do I, legally!"

The news comes less than a week since Mac's Tavern, the Old City bar partially owned by the actor, announced its imminent closure, and just over a week until "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" begins its 17th season.

As of Tuesday, McElhenney's social media handles remain unchanged, but that hasn't stopped the masses from simultaneously poking fun at the actor's newfound identity and mourning the loss of the old Rob McElhenney.