City to designate part of Sansom Street in Rittenhouse as 'Philly's Funniest Block'

Four neighboring comedy clubs teamed up to get the city to designate the 2000 block of Sansom Street in Rittenhouse Square as “Philly’s Funniest Block.”

Bobbi Block, co-founder of ComedySportz Philadelphia and project director of the initiative, worked with Helium Comedy Club, MacGuffin Theatre & Film Company and SideQuest Theater with hopes of creating a long-lasting legacy for the area ahead of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and inspiring more collaboration between the venues in the future.

The block will receive a citation next month from the city to recognize the clubs' contributions to the performing arts scene.

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“Just like Philadelphians think of Jewelers' Row when they want a diamond, we want them to think of Philly’s Funniest Block when they want a laugh,” Block said.

While volunteering for Philadelphia250, a program from the city’s tourism arm aiming to boost visitation during the semiquincentennial, Block said she felt inspired by the idea of a “legacy project” that recognizes the rarity of four comedy venues in one area as well as the bustling scene that surrounds it.

“We wanted this to be something bigger than just the four theaters,” she said. “We wanted everybody on the block to benefit from it. It’s a really fun, eclectic block with great restaurants and really interesting businesses.”

A free community celebration will be held along the block on Saturday, June 13, from 5:30-7 p.m., where all four programs will participate in merchandise and ticket giveaways and comedic performances leading up to remarks from Councilmember Rue Landau, who will appoint the block as the city’s funniest by cutting a ceremonial ribbon using a rubber chicken. Specials will also be offered at nearby restaurants during the event.

Provided Image/Helium Comedy Club Helium Comedy Club, at 2031 Sansom St., will be included in a celebration for 'Philly's Funniest Block.'

Each business will also display a Philly-themed joke or pun in their windows. Attendees can look for zingers like, “What did the Liberty Bell say to the comedian? ... You crack me up,” or “What did the baby say when they dropped their hoagie? … Wa Wa.” Block said she wrote many of the jokes that will be displayed herself.

“I mean, these are total dad jokes,” she said. “... But it literally will make it Philly’s funniest block because every building has a joke on it. I’m asking the businesses to keep the joke up there for as long as possible.”

In honor of the semiquincentennial, ComedySportz, SideQuest and MacGuffin will also offer tickets to their live performances that night and future workshops for $17.76.

Despite their shared passion for live performances and close proximity — three of the four venues are located in the Adrienne Theater at 2030 Sansom St. — Block said opportunities to work together in this way are relatively scarce. She said she hopes this designation is the beginning of more collaborative promotion between the venues and other businesses on the block and with other performance venues in the city as a whole.

“There are improv theaters and stand-up clubs in places all around the city,” she said. “Even though we’re saying this is Philly’s funniest block because we happen to have four venues within feet of each other, there is also lots of great comedy around the city and we want to make sure people know that.”