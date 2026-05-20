Sixers guard VJ Edgecombe earns unanimous selection to NBA All-Rookie First Team

Sixers guard VJ Edgecombe was a unanimous selection to the 2025-26 NBA All-Rookie First Team:

Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, scored 34 points in his historic NBA debut in Boston in October and never looked back. He logged over 3,000 minutes between the regular season and playoffs, starting in every single appearance and giving the Sixers steady lifts on both ends of the floor all year long.

In addition to being perhaps the Sixers' most exciting long-term piece, Edgecombe was an essential part of the Sixers' year-to-year turnaround and a vital component of their first-round series comeback against the Boston Celtics. He scored 30 points in the Sixers' road win in Game 2, then posted 23 points, six rebounds and four assists on 5-for-11 shooting from long range to put the Sixers over the top in Game 7.

In Edgecombe's 75 regular-season games, he averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks, shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc (5.6 three-point attempts per game). His flair for the dramatic and ability to rise to the occasion was evident in the regular season and playoffs, from multiple game-winners to those playoff eruptions.

Edgecombe, who played his entire rookie season at 20 years old, was a no-brainer for this honor. His debut campaign would have been good enough to win Rookie of the Year in many seasons, but Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks and Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets set the bar much higher than usual. He will settle for a unanimous All-Rookie First Team nod.

