Search for missing swimmer in Ocean City to continue into fourth day Thursday

The search for a 20-year-old man who went missing while swimming at the beach in Ocean City on Monday will continue into a fourth day on Thursday, authorities said.

The swimmer, who has not been identified, vanished around 5 p.m. Monday while bodyboarding with a friend in the area of the 10th Street beach. Both men were about 200 yards offshore in rough surf at the time of the initial rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard.

One of the men was brought back to shore and told rescuers his friend had gotten separated from his boogie board and did not resurface after he was hit by a wave, NBC10 reported.

There was no lifeguard on duty at the time. The Ocean City Beach Patrol does not start full-time coverage until Memorial Day weekend.

Over the past few days, the Coast Guard has been assisted by the Ocean City fire and police departments, New Jersey State Police, the Longport Fire Department and the Cape May County Drone Task Force to find the missing man.

"Despite tireless efforts, the missing swimmer has not been located," Ocean City police said Wednesday.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of the 10th Street beach during the search.