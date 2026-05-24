Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey named to 2025-26 All-NBA Third Team

Tyrese Maxey's sixth NBA season has been rewarded with the first All-NBA nod of his career, as his marvelous campaign earned him a spot on the 2025-26 All-NBA Third Team.

Maxey finished in 11th place in All-NBA voting, which made him the top player on the Third Team. He appeared on 96 of 100 ballots (36 votes for Second Team, 60 votes for Third Team). Given the NBA removed positional requirements from All-NBA honors, this effectively means Maxey was the 11th-best player in the NBA this season (excluding those who failed to meet the league's 65-game minimum).

It is an earned and esteemed honor for Maxey, 25, who across 70 regular-season games averaged 28.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks, shooting 46.2 percent from the field on 21.4 shot attempts per game, 36.7 percent from three-point range on 8.6 long-range tries per game and logged a league-leading 38.0 minutes per game.

If not for a finger injury Maxey suffered late in the regular season – the ailment plagued him during the playoffs, but he still performed like a superstar in the Sixers' first-round series victory over the Boston Celtics before struggling in a second-round sweep at the hands of the New York Knicks – he might have played 80 games and earned a spot on All-NBA Second Team.



Maxey, whose second All-Star appearance was also his first time being voted in as a starter, had incredible success for a resurgent Sixers team, shaking off a stagnant and miserable 2024-25 season and returning to his previous form of leveling up each and every year. Just as importantly, he blossomed into the Sixers' full-blown vocal leader.

MORE: Maxey and the 'Seven Sixers' on the day his ascent from rookie to superstar began