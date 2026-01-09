Five years later, the 'Seven Sixers' recall the day 'everything was weird' and Tyrese Maxey began evolving into the franchise's leader

PHILADELPHIA – Any person who has spent time around Tyrese Maxey during his rise from No. 21 overall pick to NBA superstar has heard the story by now.

The day was Jan. 9, 2021. Because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Sixers, it was unclear if they would be able to play their scheduled game that afternoon against a loaded Denver Nuggets team. Maxey, a rookie at the end of head coach Doc Rivers' rotation without even 150 NBA minutes under his belt, crossed paths with Joel Embiid, one of the league's most dominant two-way forces who had just been ruled out for the game.

"I think you can get 40 tonight," Embiid told Maxey.

"40?" Maxey asked. "In an NBA game?"

To that point in his young professional career, Maxey had only averaged 6.9 points per game. But with Embiid, Ben Simmons and several other key Sixers sidelined, the rookie who had just turned 20 years old would have to put the team on his back. As it turned out, Embiid's prediction was not as crazy as Maxey thought at the time.

Five years ago on Friday, Maxey scored 39 points in his very first NBA start. He did it without a single free throw, making 18 of his 33 shot attempts from the field. He led a group of seven players, now fondly remembered as the "Seven Sixers," into battle against a healthy Nuggets team that day and the group staged a valiant effort. Maxey stole the show:

Tony Bradley, one half of the Sixers' available bench that day, told PhillyVoice last month that he thinks about the game every single time he returns to Philadelphia – not just because of the absurdity of it all, but because the group was able to stick together and make it a competitive game. They were facing one of the greatest players of a generation, Nikola Jokić, and a Nuggets team that was one of the NBA's best. It should have been a complete decimation.



"I don't [remember] the outcome of the game," Bradley said. "But I know it wasn't a blowout."



Maxey started alongside two decorated veterans in Danny Green and Dwight Howard as well as a pair of rookies with even less experience: second-round pick Isaiah Joe and undrafted two-way signee Dakota Mathias, also making their first NBA starts. Bradley and rookie second-rounder Paul Reed, also on a two-way deal at the time, were the Sixers' lone reserves. Maxey was the only ball-handler available for the Sixers that day, and for a string of ensuing games.

In a phone conversation with PhillyVoice last month, Green laughed as he recalled being forced to play on the ball when Maxey got his few minutes of rest while the Sixers were short short-handed.

“I had to play point guard," Green said. "They subbed Tyrese out for 30 seconds, they pressed me and I'm like, ‘Doc, I can't f*cking do this. You’ve got to get a point guard in.'”



After hanging in during the first half, the Sixers started to fall apart in the third quarter. But with Denver on the verge of blowing them out of the water, Maxey's continued scoring eruption enabled the Sixers to keep the point differential respectable. He took full advantage of the tremendous opportunity rarely afforded to an NBA rookie: show what you can do as a primary scorer.

"I wasn't really even thinking like that," Maxey told PhillyVoice on Monday. "I was just trying to help us, like, at least try to attempt to win. I didn't want us to get blown out or nothing like that."

From the unusual visuals – two players on the bench, no fans in the crowd, Maxey being the one to ring the bell before the game and six players taking the court for opening warmups – to the odd tenor of the game itself, everyone involved remembers how bizarre it all was five years later.

“Everything was weird, man. The whole day was just weird," Maxey said. "It was an awkward day. We had a pretty good start to that season, so it was like – it was just awkward, man."



In reality, the 36 hours or so leading up to that game starting were just as odd as the game itself. Mathias still remembers it well.



Two nights before tip-off against the Nuggets, the Sixers finished a game in Brooklyn. Right after that contest ended, the team found out that Seth Curry had tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing ensued, with more Sixers being placed in the league's health and safety protocols. The Sixers had to stay quarantined at their New York hotel before six or seven buses arrived to bring the team back to Philadelphia in a safe capacity. Even after they arrived home, the situation was touch and go.

"I think we took two or three tests a day, just seeing who was in and who was out and waiting to see," Mathias told PhillyVoice in a phone interview last month. "I think there were a number of games getting canceled around that time and throughout the day, more and more people were testing positive. We were very unsure if we were going to play that next game. I think we woke up the day of the game and they said 'Come to the arena.' We had a little shootaround, there was just a few of us there, still thinking the game probably was going to get called off because there wasn't that many of us. But we ended up playing."



At one point the morning of the game, the Sixers appeared to have nine players available. The NBA's minimum is eight. When the Sixers ruled out Embiid and Simmons with previously undocumented injuries – perhaps in an attempt to prompt a postponement – the decision came down that Mike Scott, injured at the time himself, would wear a uniform to ensure the game could go on even though Scott could not actually play.

Mathias described a constant feeling of needing to check one's phone for notifications about players ruled out. "All I knew was that I was good," Bradley said as he described the hours of shuffling.

Now that Maxey has blossomed into such a terrific player, it is easy for him to laugh about that game in retrospect. For someone like Green – a 15-year NBA veteran and three-time champion who was in Philadelphia for the first two years of Maxey's career, plus the first few games of Maxey's fourth campaign – the "Seven Sixers" saga stands out among hundreds of them because it was such an oddity.

Mathias logged 80 of the 139 minutes in his NBA career between

But for someone like Mathias, that game presented the opportunity of a lifetime.the matchup against Denver and the Sixers' following game.

"Obviously very, very appreciative of it. That's the dream growing up: to be able to play in the NBA, sign that contract in the NBA," Mathias said. "To be able to say I started two games and played 80 combined minutes, that's what you dream of as a kid. So just to have that opportunity was very special."

Embiid has made comments about Maxey being the Sixers' best player and the face of the franchise for a lot longer than it has been an opinion anyone has held publicly. He has taken tremendous personal satisfaction in Maxey's ascent to where he is as a sixth-year player: a true household name in the NBA. Five years ago, Maxey's professional career had just started, but it was already clear to him that he had an ardent supporter in Embiid, who immediately saw something in the young guard.