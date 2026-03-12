Man charged with vandalizing monuments at Gettysburg battlefield

A Carlisle man allegedly carved his initials into a pair of Civil War monuments at Gettysburg National Military Park in September and will now face charges after a monthslong investigation, the National Park Service said.

NPS rangers received a report on Sept. 14 of a man using a knife to carve the letters "LJR" into the monuments at Little Round Top. The steep, rocky hill at the southern end of the battlefield played a pivotal role on the second day of the three-day engagement between Union and Confederate soldiers in July 1863.

Lucas J. Reisinger, 36, was identified Wednesday as the man who allegedly carved the letters into the monuments. One set of initials was found on a plaque of the 44th New York Infantry Monument. Another set was carved into the face of Colonel Patrick O’Rorke on the 140th New York Infantry Monument.

O'Rorke is remembered for leading a regiment that adjusted on the fly to defend Little Round Top — a key Union flank — from advancing Confederate soldiers on the second day of the battle. He was shot and killed on the battlefield at 26 years old.

NPS rangers found evidence connecting Reisinger to the damage found on the monuments, leading to a federal grand jury indictment. An arrest warrant was issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on two counts of destruction of veterans’ memorials.

The violations carry a maximum penalty of $250,000 and up to 10 years in federal prison. NPS also will seek full restitution for damages, which are estimated at more than $11,000 to repair the monuments.

Investigators did not provide a suspected motive for Reisinger to target the monuments.

The Battle of Gettysburg, the bloodiest of the Civil War, claimed the lives of more than 7,000 soldiers on both sides. Total casualties, including those wounded, missing and captured, surpassed 51,000.

The battlefield is home to more 1,300 monuments and markers. Many are dedicated to Union and Confederate states, while others commemorate specific units and individuals.

NPS said Reisinger will make his first court appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge in Harrisburg.