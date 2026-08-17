Wawa rolls out Phillies-themed smoothie, kids meal and doughnut

With the Phillies season down to its final six weeks, Wawa has introduced three team-inspired foods at stores in the Philadelphia region.

A Phillie Phanatic smoothie, a kids meal and a vanilla doughnut with red pinstripes and a white chocolate team logo are available through Sept. 28.

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The smoothie, dubbed the Caramel Curveball, is a caramel cream-flavored drink topped with whipped cream and pretzel pieces that sells for $6.39. The 24-ounce beverage is served in a plastic cup with the Phanatic's face. Cookie or graham cracker pieces, caramel or chocolate drizzles, energy boosters and matcha powder can be included for an added cost.

The kids meals includes a small entree, snack and a drink, with prices ranging from $4.99 to $6.69. It is served in a paper bag featuring the Phanatic at bat. Entree options include a junior hoagie, burger, chicken strips, meatballs and mac and cheese. The snack options include chips, apple slices, a cookie, a cheese stick, a banana or applesauce. The drink options are water or chocolate milk.

All sandwiches are now being served in wrappers that feature the Phanatic, baseballs, bats, the Phillies logo and popular ballpark treats.

Wawa revealed the new items Monday in an Instagram video that shows the Phanatic and Wawa's mascot, Wally Goose, hitting up a store to add the Phillies-themed treats. Fans attending Friday's game at Citizens Bank Park will receive the smoothie and doughnut at the first base gate, while supplies last. All fans will receive a Kyle Schwarber bobblehead, regardless of where they enter the ballpark.

During the spring, Wawa released a limited edition, Gritty-inspired smoothie in honor of the Flyers' playoff run. The mango, pineapple and tart cherry-flavored drink was topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips.