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May 04, 2026

Wawa is selling a Gritty-themed smoothie to celebrate the Flyers' playoff run

The orange drink includes flavors of mango, pineapple and tart cherry, and is topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Smoothies
Gritty Smoothie Provided Image/Wawa

Wawa released a Gritty-themed smoothie Monday to celebrate the Flyers' playoff run. It features fruity flavors and the mascot's likeness on the cup.

With the Flyers playing in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020, Wawa has unveiled a smoothie inspired by the team's mascot, Gritty.

The drink combines mango, pineapple and tart cherry, giving it an orange color. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips, the smoothie is served in a plastic cup that depicts the mascot and includes the inscription "Gritty the Smoothie."

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The smoothie is available at more than 400 stores in the Philadelphia region and can be ordered for pickup or delivery on the Wawa app. It celebrates the Flyers' postseason run, which continues Monday night with Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The winner of the seven-game series advances to the Eastern Conference Final.

A promotional video, released Monday morning, shows Gritty testing smoothie recipes with Wawa's mascot, Wally Goose. The mascots experiment with several goofy combinations of ingredients, including grass, potato chips and coffee creamer. Other concoctions combined a Wawa hoagie, milk and hard-boiled eggs, and a hockey puck, smelling salts and thawed iced topped with Greek yogurt. 


Wawa and the Flyers began teasing the smoothie's release in late March with social media posts that showed a "Delco picnic" of a hoagie, chips and the drink, and a boardroom meeting in which Gritty pitched the smoothie to Wally Goose. 

"Like most Philadelphians, I'm rough around the edges, everyone knows it. But on the inside, I'm smooth (and doughy)," the mascot wrote in a news release. "What if there was a way to harness my smooth side and put it in a 24oz cup? Impossible? Wrong. We did it. We made a smoothie. WE MADE A GRITTY SMOOTHIE. You're welcome."

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Smoothies Philadelphia Flyers Drinks Gritty Wawa

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