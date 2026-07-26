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July 26, 2026

Bucks County Wine Trail debuts first Pour Tour with tastings, food trucks and 50-plus vendors

The Aug. 2 event at Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery brings together all seven Bucks County Wine Trail wineries and cideries for an afternoon of tastings, shopping and local food.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Wine
A commemorative wine glass for the inaugural Bucks County Pour Tour Provided Courtesy/Bishop Estate Vineyard & Winery

The inaugural Bucks County Pour Tour will bring together all seven members of the Bucks County Wine Trail for wine and hard cider tastings at Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery on Aug. 2.

Seven Bucks County wineries and cideries will come together at Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery on Sunday, Aug. 2, for the inaugural Bucks County Pour Tour.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. and gives attendees the chance to sample wines and hard ciders from every member of the Bucks County Wine Trail in one location. More than 50 local vendors, food trucks and open space for lawn chairs or blankets make it easy to spend the afternoon at the vineyard.

Participating wineries and cideries include Aviator Winery, Blind Fox Vineyard, Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery, Buckingham Valley Vineyards, Crossing Vineyards and Winery, Manoff Market Cidery and Rose Bank Winery.

Admission includes a commemorative Bucks County Pour Tour wine glass and tasting samples from every participating winery and cidery, with at least four samples available at each tasting tent. Guests also can purchase wine by the glass or bottle to enjoy during the event or take home. Local craft beer will also be available for purchase.

Advance tickets are $25, or $35 on the day of the event. The vendor market is open only to ticket holders. If needed, the rain date is Sunday, Aug. 9, from noon to 4 p.m.

Bucks County Pour Tour

Sunday, Aug. 2 | Noon - 4 p.m.
Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery
2730 Hilltown Pike
Perkasie, PA 18944
$25 in advance | $35 day of event
Rain date: Sunday, Aug. 9

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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