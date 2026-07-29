Netflix docuseries revisits 2022 slayings of four University of Idaho students

Netflix has released a docuseries on the 2022 killings of four University of Idaho students. The series comes two days after the Pennsylvania native convicted of killing them filed a petition seeking to reopen the case and reverse his guilty plea.

"The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare," released Wednesday, details the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The three episodes, each approximately 45 minutes long, include footage from police bodycameras and Ring cameras and interviews with investigators and family members.

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Bryan Kohberger, 30, who pleaded guilty to murder charges in July 2025, filed a petition to challenge his conviction on Monday. In an interview with the New York Times, he said he is innocent and wants a trial, claiming that he was misled into confessing to the killings by his legal team.

The docuseries was directed by Skye Borgman, who also directed "Unknown Number: The High School Catfish," a Netflix documentary that explored a cyberbullying case in Michigan. In an interview with Tudum, Netflix's companion website that details its shows, Borgman said she tried to keep the focus of "The Idaho Murders" documentary on the people who were killed.

"I hope people finish the series feeling they knew Ethan, Xana, Kaylee and Maddie as more than victims of a notorious crime and instead as young people whose lives were full of promise, humor, friendships and love," Borgman said.

Borgman and Executive Producer Joe Berlinger, who directed the documentary "Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey," said filming began shortly after the killings in November 2022. It includes interviews with law enforcement officers that only could be used after a gag order was lifted following Kohberger's guilty plea.

Kohberger was arrested in December 2022 at his parents' home in the Poconos. After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to four lifetimes in prison without the possibility of parole, and another 10 years for burglary. His guilty plea removed the possibility of the death penalty.

The case has been the subject of multiple true crime documentaries and podcasts. In July 2025, one day after Kohberger pleaded guilty, Peacock released "The Idaho Student Murders," a documentary based on the iHeartMedia podcast "The Idaho Massacre." A few days later, Amazon Prime released the four-part series "One Night in Idaho: The College Murders," which highlighted the social media frenzy that followed the killings.

Watch the full trailer for the Netflix docuseries below:

