July 03, 2025

Peacock debuts 'The Idaho Student Murders,' a Bryan Kohberger documentary

The film is now streaming on the platform. On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania native pleaded guilty to killing four people.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Bryan Kohberger doc Provided image/Peacock

Peacock released 'The Idaho Student Murders' on its platform Thursday. The documentary focuses on the 2022 killings of four University of Idaho students and the pretrial of Bryan Kohberger.

A new documentary on the murders of four college students and the man at the center of the case, Bryan Kohberger, premiered on Peacock just one day after he pleaded guilty.

MORE: What to stream: 'Sinners,' 'Dirty Dancing' and 'Game Night'

"The Idaho Student Murders" began streaming on the platform Thursday. The 90-minute film examines the 2022 killings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. It also delves into the pretrial of Kohberger, the Pennsylvania man accused of murdering them in an off-campus apartment. He agreed to a plea deal Wednesday to avoid the death penalty, which prosecutors intended to seek. Kohberger, who pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, is expected to serve the rest of his life in prison.

He was arrested at his parents' home in Chestnuthill Township, about 70 miles north of Philadelphia, in late 2022.

The Peacock documentary features interviews with the victims' friends and Goncalves' brother. It is based on the iHeartMedia podcast "The Idaho Massacre."

Prime will soon debut its own four-part docuseries on the case. "One Night in Idaho: The College Murders" premieres on the streamer July 11.


