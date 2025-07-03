What to stream: 'Sinners,' 'Dirty Dancing' and 'Game Night'

It's about to smell incredibly funky in the streets of Philadelphia, and not just because of the holiday hot dogs. The ongoing municipal workers' strike has already produced viral images of trash mountains growing out of the city's temporary drop sites — and as the Fourth of July weekend approaches, it's only liable to get worse.

Avoid the smells and territorial rats by staying inside with a good movie. Streamers have added a fresh batch of films to their libraries for the month, and even more arrive Friday. One of them is the runaway theatrical hit "Sinners." Two comedic surprises from the 2010s are also available to watch, as is the blueprint summer romance:

'Sinners'

After becoming the highest grossing original film in eight years, "Sinners" has found a streaming home. The vampire movie, which is also a period piece and arguably a musical, hits Max on Friday.

"Sinners" invites viewers into a raucous Prohibition-era party in the Mississippi Delta. Twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan) have set up a new juke joint with the help of their younger cousin Sammie (Miles Canton), a gifted blues guitarist and their star attraction. But Sammie is so good that he attracts dangerous party crashers: a trio of vampires.

The ensuing fight for survival makes "Sinners" an instant classic. Its director Ryan Coogler, who you may remember from "Black Panther" and "Creed," weaves real, and in some cases overlooked, history into this Southern gothic tale. The musical performances are also so good you'll be mad you can't attend the party — even if it doesn't end well for most of its guests.

'Game Night'

A group of charades-loving friends is accidentally thrust into a criminal conspiracy in this 2018 comedy, arriving Friday on Prime.

While the movie features several professionally funny people (Jason Bateman, Sharon Horgan, Lamorne Morris), part of the unexpected delight of "Game Night" is seeing actors who normally skew dramatic get silly. There's Rachel McAdams, returning to her comedic "Mean Girls" roots as the competitive yet lovable Annie. There's also Kyle Chandler, a.k.a. the pure-hearted Coach Taylor of "Friday Night Lights," playing an absolutely punchable older brother. But mostly there's Jesse Plemons, stealing every scene as the awkward ex-husband of the crew's former neighbor. (Sidenote: He and his dog Bastian would make a great couple's Halloween costume.)

'Dirty Dancing'

Is there better summer streaming than "Dirty Dancing"? They practice dance moves in the lake and woods! She carried a watermelon! For seasonal vibes and appropriate heat (no, that doesn't mean temperature), head to Hulu to stream this 1987 classic.

For the uninitiated, "Dirty Dancing" follows Frances "Baby" Houseman (Jennifer Grey) to the Catskills for her family's 1960s summer vacation. There she meets Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), a dance instructor for the resort. He teaches her how to twirl and sway and they fall in love, despite her father's disapproval. It all culminates in a talent show performance, where Johnny and Baby execute the lift that inspired untold tributes and injuries.

'Tangerine'

Before there was "Anora," there was "Tangerine." The 2015 movie, now streaming on Netflix, was a breakout for director Sean Baker, who took home four Oscars earlier this year for "Anora."

"Tangerine" shares some of that movie's chaotic energy. The film picks up after trans sex worker Sin-Dee Rella (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez) returns to Los Angeles following a jail sentence. Her friend Alexandra (Mya Taylor) lets slip that Sin-Dee's boyfriend and pimp Chester (James Ransone) has been cheating on her with a cisgender woman, kicking off a series of messy confrontations. The whole story unfolds over Christmas Eve, making "Tangerine" an ideal Christmas in July feature.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.