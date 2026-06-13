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June 13, 2026

Sixers officially allowed to negotiate contract extension with Paul George

Paul George is set to make about $110 million over the next two years. While he is now eligible to extend his contract, it is very unlikely a deal will get done.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
George 6.11.26 Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul George is halfway through his first contract with the Sixers.

The 2025-26 NBA season is officially over, and after vanquishing the Sixers with a second-round sweep, the New York Knicks are champions.

Between now and free agency beginning at 6:00 p.m. on June 30, each team in the league will have an exclusive window to negotiate contracts with their players on expiring contracts. Up to nine players could fit that billing for the Sixers.

Meanwhile, the NBA Finals being over with also means that Paul George is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Sixers. George, initially signed to a four-year max contract worth $211 million in the summer of 2024, is halfway through the deal – assuming he will pick up a $56.5 million player option for the 2026-27.

George, 36, should be considered unlikely to sign a new deal with the Sixers before his current one expires. His massive salary, in tandem with an even larger one owed to Joel Embiid, has hamstrung the Sixers’ roster-building over the last two years — one of the primary reasons former Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is no longer in Philadelphia.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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