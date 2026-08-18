More Health:

August 18, 2026

Childhood vaccine exemptions rose to record high last school year, CDC says

The percentage of kindergarten students who received the MMR vaccine dipped to 92.4% — well below the threshold for herd immunity against measles.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaccines
Childhood Vaccine Exemptions CDC/Unsplash

Childhood vaccine exemptions reached a record high during the 2025-2026 school year, according to a new CDC report.

The number of school-aged children who received exemptions for childhood vaccines rose to a record high last year, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of children entering kindergarten in the 2025-26 school year, 4.2% received exemptions for at least one vaccine. That's up from 3.6% the previous year. The increase in exemptions comes amidst rising measles outbreaks and the Trump Administration's pushback against mandating childhood vaccines.

MORE: Waking up to a mind filled with worries? A 'brain dump' may help ease that stress

Only 92.4% of kindergarteners had received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine last school year — well below the 95% needed for herd immunity against measles.

Measles outbreaks have spiked across the country, with more than confirmed 2,600 cases in 47 jurisdictions this year. Last year, there were 2,289 confirmed cases in 45 jurisdictions, according to CDC figures.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order lowering the recommended number of childhood vaccines from 17 to 11. The CDC attempted to institute the same vaccine schedule in January, but a court ultimately blocked the decision.

This reduced childhood vaccine schedule also calls for separating the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine into separate shots given at varying times. This is despite the MMR vaccine having long been proven safe to give as one shot. Separate vaccines against the illnesses are not available in the United States, and public health authorities have said it would take years for them to become available, according to NPR.

The CDC report shows 41 states and Washington, D.C. had increased vaccine exemptions, with 24 states reporting exemptions higher than 5%. All 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, require proof of certain vaccinations for children entering kindergarten to help prevent the spread of communicable diseases throughout the larger population.

The majority of exemptions last school year were for non-medical reasons.

The rate for diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis vaccine (DTaP) also dipped slightly to 92% for the 2025-2026 school year, from 92.1% for the 2024-2025 school year. Vaccine rates for varicella, or chickenpox, fell to 93.4% from 94%.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been a longtime vaccine critic and last year fired all of the 17 members of a committee of medical experts designed to advise the federal government of vaccine policy, replacing them with his own picks.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaccines Philadelphia Children's Health Measles Kindergarten Schools Vaccines

Follow us

Featured

Women exercising with dumbbells in gym

Low-impact exercise can deliver big health benefits while being easier on your joints
Roxborough Memorial Hospital Acue Rehab 2

Roxborough Memorial Hospital's inpatient rehabilitation: A beacon of excellence

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Off-duty police officer fatally shot in Southwest Philly

Philly police shooting

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Health News

Prescription drug prices dropped by their biggest margin since 1963. Here's what that may mean for your wallet

Prescription Drug Prices

Shopping

Middle Child is selling its own 'Juicy' apparel for BLT season

Juicy Middle Child

Jobs

Your next job could be at PHL

Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Mike Gansey talks Jaylen Brown trade and LeBron James signing amid transformational summer

Gansey 8.7.26

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved