Bordentown Cranberry Festival will bring 100-plus artists and makers downtown Oct. 3-4

More than 100 artists, crafters and makers will fill downtown Bordentown for two days this October as one of the city’s longest-running fall festivals returns.

The 36th annual Bordentown Cranberry Festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Farnsworth Avenue between Burlington and Park streets. Organizers say the South Jersey festival annually draws more than 40,000 attendees.

Despite the name, the event has grown far beyond its cranberry-inspired beginnings. Bordentown resident Jackie Reed started the festival in 1989 with just 12 crafters on Walnut Street. Its name was inspired by Ocean Spray, which once had a major corporate presence in the city.

The festival eventually expanded through the Farnsworth Avenue business district and developed into one of the area’s largest juried arts and crafts shows. This year, more than 100 juried crafters, artists and makers are expected, with categories ranging from jewelry, ceramics and photography to fiber arts, vintage and salvage pieces, specialty food and more.

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Live music, a food court and beer garden will add to the weekend, while the festival’s downtown location puts visitors within walking distance of Bordentown City’s shops and restaurants.

Getting there does not have to mean hunting for a curbside parking spot. Free parking will be available at the River Line station lot, Gilder Field and the Bordentown Elks, with free shuttle buses running between parking areas and stops near Farnsworth Avenue from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Limited accessible parking will also be available on Crosswicks Street between Second Street and Farnsworth Avenue and on Park Street near Farnsworth Avenue.

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. both days

Location: Farnsworth Avenue between Burlington and Park streets, Bordentown City

Highlights: 100-plus juried artists, crafters and makers, arts and crafts, live music, food court and beer garden

Parking: Free at the River Line station lot, Gilder Field and Bordentown Elks

Shuttles: Free service from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. both days

Accessible parking: Limited spaces on Crosswicks and Park streets near Farnsworth Avenue

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