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September 28, 2026

Bordentown Cranberry Festival will bring 100-plus artists and makers downtown Oct. 3-4

The 36th annual South Jersey fall festival will fill Farnsworth Avenue with juried arts and crafts, live music, food, a beer garden and free shuttle service.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Family-Friendly
Bordentown Cranberry Festival Provided Courtesy/Downtown Bordentown Association

Crowds browse vendor tents along Farnsworth Avenue during a previous Bordentown Cranberry Festival. The two-day event returns Oct. 3-4 with more than 100 juried artists, crafters and makers.

More than 100 artists, crafters and makers will fill downtown Bordentown for two days this October as one of the city’s longest-running fall festivals returns.

The 36th annual Bordentown Cranberry Festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Farnsworth Avenue between Burlington and Park streets. Organizers say the South Jersey festival annually draws more than 40,000 attendees.

Despite the name, the event has grown far beyond its cranberry-inspired beginnings. Bordentown resident Jackie Reed started the festival in 1989 with just 12 crafters on Walnut Street. Its name was inspired by Ocean Spray, which once had a major corporate presence in the city.

The festival eventually expanded through the Farnsworth Avenue business district and developed into one of the area’s largest juried arts and crafts shows. This year, more than 100 juried crafters, artists and makers are expected, with categories ranging from jewelry, ceramics and photography to fiber arts, vintage and salvage pieces, specialty food and more.

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Live music, a food court and beer garden will add to the weekend, while the festival’s downtown location puts visitors within walking distance of Bordentown City’s shops and restaurants.

Getting there does not have to mean hunting for a curbside parking spot. Free parking will be available at the River Line station lot, Gilder Field and the Bordentown Elks, with free shuttle buses running between parking areas and stops near Farnsworth Avenue from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Limited accessible parking will also be available on Crosswicks Street between Second Street and Farnsworth Avenue and on Park Street near Farnsworth Avenue.

36th Annual Bordentown Cranberry Festival

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. both days
Location: Farnsworth Avenue between Burlington and Park streets, Bordentown City
Highlights: 100-plus juried artists, crafters and makers, arts and crafts, live music, food court and beer garden
Parking: Free at the River Line station lot, Gilder Field and Bordentown Elks
Shuttles: Free service from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. both days
Accessible parking: Limited spaces on Crosswicks and Park streets near Farnsworth Avenue

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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