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August 18, 2026

Fantasy football: Every team's starting and backup running back for 2026

Who will start for each of the 32 NFL teams? We did our best to make a useful chart for you.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
073026SaquonBarkley Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saquon Barkley had a good day at Eagles training camp.

One of the simplest ways to make sure you are drafting a running back who'll have an impact is to check a team's depth chart.

It's not an exact science, as performance, game-planning and injury are constantly tinkering with the number of touches a running back gets, but when you're fantasy drafting it's a resource to keep an eye on. We've compiled — below — a chart with the projected starter and back up running back for all 32 teams.

A few interesting things we noticed while making the charts:

• Only nine teams changed their starting running back (from last September), a number which seems low for a league with so much turnover. Perhaps nabbing an RB from one of those teams means getting a player with some system familiarity and trust from the coaches.
• Just four rookies, as of right now, are projected to either start or be their team's No. 2 — Jeremiah Love, Jadarian Price, Mike Washington Jr. and Jonah Coleman. Other rookies, like Penn State's Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, as well as Emmit Johnson and Kaelon Black might become relevant later in the season.
• The depth charts below are obviously ever-changing. The Jets' Breece Hall, for example, got injured the other day in camp and his status is worth keeping an eye on. 

The information below is based on the best available information and insight as of August 18:

TeamStarterNo. 2
Cardinals*Jeremiah LoveTyler Allgeier
FalconsBijan RobinsonBrian Robinson Jr.
RavensDerrick HenryJustice Hill
BillsJames Cook
Ray Davis
PanthersChuba Hubbard
Jonathan Brooks
BearsD'Andre Swift
Kyle Monangai
BengalsChase BrownSamaje Perine
BrownsQuinshon JudkinsDylan Sampson
CowboysJavonte WilliamsJaydon Blue
BroncosJ.K. DobbinsRJ Harvey
Jonah Coleman
LionsJahmyr Gibbs
Isiah Pacheco
PackersJosh JacobsMarShawn Lloyd
Texans*David MontgomeryWoody Marks
ColtsJonathan Taylor
DJ Giddens
Jaguars*Bhayshul TutenChris Rodriguez
Chiefs*Kenneth Walker IIIEmari Demercado
ChargersOmarion HamptonKeaton Mitchell
Kimani Vidal
RamsKyren Williams
Blake Corum
DolphinsDe'Von AchaneJaylen Wright
Vikings Aaron Jones
Jordan Mason
PatriotsRhamondre Stevenson
TreyVeyon Henderson
Saints*Travis Etienne Jr.Alvin Kamara
Giants*Cam SkatteboTyrone Tracy Jr.
JetsBreece Hall
Braelon Allen
RaidersAshton Jeanty
Mike Washington Jr.
EaglesSaquan Barkley
Tank Bigbsy
SteelersJaylen WarrenRico Dowdle
49ersChristian McCaffreyJames Jordan
Seahawks*Zach CharbonnetJadarian Price
Buccaneers*Bucky IrvingKenny Gainwell
TitansTony PollardTyjae Spears
Washington*Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rachaad White


Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

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Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

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