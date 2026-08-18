Fantasy football: Every team's starting and backup running back for 2026

One of the simplest ways to make sure you are drafting a running back who'll have an impact is to check a team's depth chart.

It's not an exact science, as performance, game-planning and injury are constantly tinkering with the number of touches a running back gets, but when you're fantasy drafting it's a resource to keep an eye on. We've compiled — below — a chart with the projected starter and back up running back for all 32 teams.

A few interesting things we noticed while making the charts:

• Only nine teams changed their starting running back (from last September), a number which seems low for a league with so much turnover. Perhaps nabbing an RB from one of those teams means getting a player with some system familiarity and trust from the coaches.

• Just four rookies, as of right now, are projected to either start or be their team's No. 2 — Jeremiah Love, Jadarian Price, Mike Washington Jr. and Jonah Coleman. Other rookies, like Penn State's Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, as well as Emmit Johnson and Kaelon Black might become relevant later in the season.

• The depth charts below are obviously ever-changing. The Jets' Breece Hall, for example, got injured the other day in camp and his status is worth keeping an eye on.

The information below is based on the best available information and insight as of August 18:

Team Starter No. 2 Cardinals* Jeremiah Love Tyler Allgeier Falcons Bijan Robinson Brian Robinson Jr. Ravens Derrick Henry Justice Hill

Bills James Cook

Ray Davis

Panthers Chuba Hubbard

Jonathan Brooks Bears D'Andre Swift

Kyle Monangai Bengals Chase Brown Samaje Perine Browns Quinshon Judkins Dylan Sampson Cowboys Javonte Williams Jaydon Blue Broncos J.K. Dobbins RJ Harvey

Jonah Coleman Lions Jahmyr Gibbs

Isiah Pacheco Packers Josh Jacobs MarShawn Lloyd

Texans* David Montgomery Woody Marks Colts Jonathan Taylor

DJ Giddens Jaguars* Bhayshul Tuten Chris Rodriguez Chiefs* Kenneth Walker III Emari Demercado

Chargers Omarion Hampton Keaton Mitchell

Kimani Vidal Rams Kyren Williams

Blake Corum Dolphins De'Von Achane Jaylen Wright Vikings Aaron Jones

Jordan Mason Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson

TreyVeyon Henderson Saints* Travis Etienne Jr. Alvin Kamara Giants* Cam Skattebo Tyrone Tracy Jr. Jets Breece Hall

Braelon Allen Raiders Ashton Jeanty

Mike Washington Jr. Eagles Saquan Barkley

Tank Bigbsy Steelers Jaylen Warren Rico Dowdle 49ers Christian McCaffrey James Jordan Seahawks* Zach Charbonnet Jadarian Price Buccaneers* Bucky Irving Kenny Gainwell Titans Tony Pollard Tyjae Spears

Washington* Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Rachaad White





