Fantasy football: Every team's starting and backup running back for 2026

August 18, 2026
One of the simplest ways to make sure you are drafting a running back who'll have an impact is to check a team's depth chart.
It's not an exact science, as performance, game-planning and injury are constantly tinkering with the number of touches a running back gets, but when you're fantasy drafting it's a resource to keep an eye on. We've compiled — below — a chart with the projected starter and back up running back for all 32 teams.
A few interesting things we noticed while making the charts:
• Only nine teams changed their starting running back (from last September), a number which seems low for a league with so much turnover. Perhaps nabbing an RB from one of those teams means getting a player with some system familiarity and trust from the coaches.
• Just four rookies, as of right now, are projected to either start or be their team's No. 2 — Jeremiah Love, Jadarian Price, Mike Washington Jr. and Jonah Coleman. Other rookies, like Penn State's Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, as well as Emmit Johnson and Kaelon Black might become relevant later in the season.
• The depth charts below are obviously ever-changing. The Jets' Breece Hall, for example, got injured the other day in camp and his status is worth keeping an eye on.
The information below is based on the best available information and insight as of August 18:
|Team
|Starter
|No. 2
|Cardinals*
|Jeremiah Love
|Tyler Allgeier
|Falcons
|Bijan Robinson
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Ravens
|Derrick Henry
|Justice Hill
|Bills
|James Cook
|Ray Davis
|Panthers
|Chuba Hubbard
|Jonathan Brooks
|Bears
|D'Andre Swift
|Kyle Monangai
|Bengals
|Chase Brown
|Samaje Perine
|Browns
|Quinshon Judkins
|Dylan Sampson
|Cowboys
|Javonte Williams
|Jaydon Blue
|Broncos
|J.K. Dobbins
|RJ Harvey
Jonah Coleman
|Lions
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Isiah Pacheco
|Packers
|Josh Jacobs
|MarShawn Lloyd
|Texans*
|David Montgomery
|Woody Marks
|Colts
|Jonathan Taylor
|DJ Giddens
|Jaguars*
|Bhayshul Tuten
|Chris Rodriguez
|Chiefs*
|Kenneth Walker III
|Emari Demercado
|Chargers
|Omarion Hampton
|Keaton Mitchell
Kimani Vidal
|Rams
|Kyren Williams
|Blake Corum
|Dolphins
|De'Von Achane
|Jaylen Wright
|Vikings
| Aaron Jones
|Jordan Mason
|Patriots
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|TreyVeyon Henderson
|Saints*
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|Alvin Kamara
|Giants*
|Cam Skattebo
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|Jets
|Breece Hall
|Braelon Allen
|Raiders
|Ashton Jeanty
|Mike Washington Jr.
|Eagles
|Saquan Barkley
|Tank Bigbsy
|Steelers
|Jaylen Warren
|Rico Dowdle
|49ers
|Christian McCaffrey
|James Jordan
|Seahawks*
|Zach Charbonnet
|Jadarian Price
|Buccaneers*
|Bucky Irving
|Kenny Gainwell
|Titans
|Tony Pollard
|Tyjae Spears
|Washington*
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|Rachaad White
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