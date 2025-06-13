New docuseries on 2022 Idaho murders details social media frenzy that followed the stabbings

In a new trailer for "One Night in Idaho: The College Murders," a four-part docuseries on the 2022 slaying of four University of Idaho students, friends and family of the victims detailed the social media frenzy that followed the much-publicized killings.

The series, premiering July 11 on Prime Video, surrounds the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, and their alleged murderer Bryan Kohberger, 28, who was a graduate student at Washington State University accused of the fatal stabbing at an off-campus home on Nov. 13, 2022. The following month, Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, which is about 70 miles north of Philadelphia.

Chapin's parents and siblings, Mogen's parents and the three of the victims' neighbors were among the people interviewed. The series follows the night of the murders, the social media sleuthing in the aftermath, the search for and arrest of Kohberger, and the impact on the community. Kohberger's trial is scheduled to begin in August.

In the trailer, an interviewee explains that police in Moscow, Idaho, released very little information on the case before the arrest, leading to "rumors and speculation filling the silence." Some students and members in the community were accused of the crime by amateur sleuths on TikTok, and friends and family said they received death threats.

The series is co-directed by Liz Garbus, who's known for Netflix's "Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer," and Matthew Galkin, who created "Murder in Big Horn" and "Murder in the Bayou." The pair wanted to focus on the perspective of family and friends of the victims, they said in an interview with Rolling Stone, and the internet swarm around the case.

“I felt like we had never seen that story told from that perspective," Galkin told the outlet. "Major crime in 2025 has all of these layers of attention and social media and speculation where that didn’t exist a few decades ago, but now it’s what all of these families have to deal with on a daily basis.”

Watch the trailer below: