South Jersey carnival canceled after fights broke out on opening night

The final days of the Roebling Carnival in Burlington County were canceled after five attendees, including four teenagers, were arrested for fighting Wednesday.

Multiple fights broke out at the carnival in Florence Township on Wednesday night, authorities said. The event became "overwhelmed by unruly individuals," requiring officers to take "immediate action" to restore order, police said.

Two 14-year-old girls, a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old each have been charged with disorderly conduct, police said. One of the 14-year-old girls also has been charged with obstruction and failure to disperse. The 16-year-old also has been charged with resisting arrest. Additional charges are expected, police said.

They have all been released from custody.

The Burlington County's Sheriff's Department and officers from 13 other police departments were called to help restore order at the carnival on Wednesday. One officer was injured and received treatment at a hospital.

The carnival was scheduled to run through Wednesday through Saturday night, but it was shut down after the first night. Florence officials said they chose to cancel the remainder of the carnival due to "an abundance of caution," noting similar events in the region have seen large fights, unruly behavior and property destruction.

"We recognize that this decision is not made lightly and understand the disappoint this may cause residents and families who look forward to these events," Florence officials said in a statement. "However, the circumstances that developed require immediate action to maintain a safe environment for all."

People who purchased pre-paid tickets will receive refunds, Florence officials said. People who bought tickets from businesses need to visit those businesses to get their refunds. Anyone with questions can email recreation@florence-nj.gov.