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July 31, 2026

Phone scammer posing as Montgomery County sheriff has been grifting residents, officials say

The caller tells people they owe money for missing jury duty and must deposit money in a Bitcoin kiosk.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Scams
Montco sheriff phone scam Daniella Heminghaus/USA Today via Reuters Connect

A scammer posing as a Montgomery County sheriff often knows personal details about potential victims and calls from what looks like a number with a 610 area code, officials warn.

Montgomery County officials are warning residents not to fall for a phone scam involving a fake sheriff, jury duty and Bitcoin.

The caller typically identifies themselves as a Montgomery County deputy sheriff such as Lt. McDonald and informs people that they missed jury duty or another court-related appointment. The caller instructs them to stay on the line and drive to the courthouse to settle their fine. But before victims reach the building, the scammer usually diverts them and instructs them to deposit money in a Bitcoin kiosk instead.

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At least six people have lost thousands paying off what they believed were legitimate court fees, officials said. Collectively, they deposited over $50,000, with one individual paying $23,600 alone.

The scammer has deceived residents by calling from a disguised phone line, spoofed to look like a number with a 610 area code. They often know personal information about the victim, officials said, and threaten to send sheriffs to their home if the fine is not immediately paid.

Montgomery County Sheriff Sean P. Kilkenny emphasized Friday that his deputies would never demand money over the phone. No law enforcement or court entity would ever ask for cryptocurrency, District Attorney Kevin Steele added.

"A failure to appear warrant must be handled in a courtroom in front of a Court of Common Pleas judge," he continued. "Anyone who has gotten one of these calls should not comply with any of their demands and should not deposit any money into a Bitcoin ATM."

Montgomery County officials said detectives have stopped two attempts in progress. They are working to place stickers on Bitcoin ATMs warning users not to deposit large sums for someone they do not know.

Anyone who receives one of these calls is advised to hang up, call the Montgomery County Courthouse at (610) 278-3000 and ask for the Sheriff's Office to ensure they are actually speaking to a deputy. Records of these calls — including the date, time and phone number shown on caller ID — can be shared with the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at (610) 278-3368.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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