Massive traveling vintage market coming to Oaks this October

The Great Junk Hunt will bring vendors from across the country to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center when its traveling vintage market makes its Philadelphia-area debut on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23-24.

The two-day event will feature vendors from across the country selling vintage furniture, antiques, home decor, handmade goods, repurposed items, midcentury modern pieces and other one-of-a-kind finds. Food, drinks and live music also will be available throughout the weekend.

Dan Broyles/2.0 Photography The Great Junk Hunt

The market opens Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. with First Pick admission beginning at 4 p.m. ($20) and Early Bird admission at 6 p.m. ($15). Friday tickets also include admission on Saturday.

On Saturday, shoppers can browse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early Bird admission begins at 9 a.m. ($12), followed by General Admission at 10 a.m. ($10). Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Parking is free, and only credit or debit cards will be accepted for ticket purchases.

Oct. 23 & 24, 2026

Friday: 4-9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA 19456

Admission:

Friday First Pick (4 p.m.): $20

Friday Early Bird (6 p.m.): $15 (includes Saturday admission)

Saturday Early Bird (9 a.m.): $12

Saturday General Admission (10 a.m.): $10

Children 12 and younger: Free

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.