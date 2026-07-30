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July 30, 2026

Massive traveling vintage market coming to Oaks this October

The Great Junk Hunt will bring vendors from across the country to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on Oct. 23-24 with vintage furniture, antiques, home decor, handmade goods and more.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Vintage
GreatJunkHunt286 Dan Broyles/2.0 Photography

Shoppers will be able to browse vintage furniture, antiques, home decor, handmade goods and other one-of-a-kind finds when The Great Junk Hunt makes its first stop in Oaks on Oct. 23-24.

The Great Junk Hunt will bring vendors from across the country to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center when its traveling vintage market makes its Philadelphia-area debut on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23-24.

The two-day event will feature vendors from across the country selling vintage furniture, antiques, home decor, handmade goods, repurposed items, midcentury modern pieces and other one-of-a-kind finds. Food, drinks and live music also will be available throughout the weekend.

The Great Junk Hunt Photo 2Dan Broyles/2.0 Photography

The Great Junk Hunt


The market opens Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. with First Pick admission beginning at 4 p.m. ($20) and Early Bird admission at 6 p.m. ($15). Friday tickets also include admission on Saturday.

On Saturday, shoppers can browse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early Bird admission begins at 9 a.m. ($12), followed by General Admission at 10 a.m. ($10). Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Parking is free, and only credit or debit cards will be accepted for ticket purchases.

The Great Junk Hunt

Oct. 23 & 24, 2026
Friday: 4-9 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456

Admission:
Friday First Pick (4 p.m.): $20
Friday Early Bird (6 p.m.): $15 (includes Saturday admission)
Saturday Early Bird (9 a.m.): $12
Saturday General Admission (10 a.m.): $10
Children 12 and younger: Free

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Markets Vintage Oaks Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

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