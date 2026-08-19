Montgomery County to relocate its 9/11 memorial ahead of 25th anniversary

Montgomery County plans to relocate its 9/11 memorial to a more accessible site ahead of the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

The 18-foot sculpture will be moved from the county's Emergency Operations Center in Eagleville to Elmwood Park in Norristown, about 7 miles away, county officials said Wednesday. A procession and rededication ceremony will be held next month.

"Relocating this mural to a centrally located part of Elmwood Park allows residents of all ages to more easily visit and reflect on this pivotal moment in history," Jamila H. Winder, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said in a statement.

Members of the public can watch the sculpture move to its new permanent home starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The procession will move through Lower Providence and West Norritown Townships and is estimated to take about an hour.

Public viewing areas will be set up along the parade route in Elmwood Park, Centennial Park in West Norriton Township and Lower Providence Fire Department.

Provided Image/Montgomery County Provided Image/Montgomery County Members of the public can watch as officials relocate Montgomery County's 9/11 memorial sculpture to a new site on Tuesday, Sept. 1.



A rededication ceremony for the memorial will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 in Elmwood Park, located at 1325 Harding Blvd.

"This memorial stands as a powerful reminder of how communities come together in moments of tragedy," Rashaad Bates, Norristown municipal council president, said in a statement. "We are honored to provide a permanent home where residents can gather to remember, reflect and pay tribute to those whose lives were changed forever on Sept. 11."

The 18-foot bronze-casted sculpture designed by Sassona Norton shows a pair of 8-foot hands holding an I-beam from the North Tower of the World Trade Center that was salvaged from the wreckage after the attack. The inscription on the base reads, "September 11, 2001. The Many Who Died. The Many Who Fought. Memories Never Die."

The memorial was initially erected at the Montgomery County Courthouse in 2005 but was relocated to the Eagleville building in 2021 while the courthouse was under construction. At the time it was completed, it was the largest 9/11 memorial in Pennsylvania.